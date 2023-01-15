As some of you may know, I’m an unabashed animal lover. I literally can’t hurt a fly, sometimes to my wife’s consternation. Nevertheless, I make no apologies. I simply don’t believe any creature, big or small, should get a death sentence because of how they were put on this earth.
After all, they had no choice in the matter. None of us do.
However that’s not my topic for today. However it does have to do with animals, specifically the difference between dogs and people.
I have to admit that there are times when I prefer the company of dogs to that of other humans. My two pups, Buddy and Boo Boo, are the most wonderful creatures I know. They’re happy, content, and overly enthusiastic by the simplest things, like a trip to the park, a belly rub or when a visitor comes to the house.
Wouldn’t life be amazing if the rest of us could appreciate such simple pleasures.
Yes, they do ask something of us. Attention, a kind word, and to be cared for in order to ensure they’re fed and sheltered.
That’s certainly not too much to ask. And given the love and loyalty they express in return, clearly, we are getting plenty for what we pay them in return.
So there’s the difference. Dogs are predictable in all the right ways. They give their owners a remarkable welcome after a long day apart. They’re primed for mealtime. They know when it’s bedtime and never have to be told it’s time to turn the lights out. Buddy and Boo Boo always react with the same enthusiasm whenever I grab their leashes and announce a trip to the park. I admire those simple sentiments, and the appreciation and enthusiasm that accompany those feelings. Humans, on the other hand, can keep you guessing. It’s all but impossible to predict mood swings or how someone will react to any given situation. An ill-advised word or action can impede on even the most established relationship, and people who have been steadfast friends for years, or even decades, can take offense at something that was said in error and disappear into the ether. Moods shift, attitudes change, and all too often, those people with whom we think we’re tethered, opt to sever their ties and put a grudge or an obstacle in place of a bond that used to be assured. It’s frustrating for sure, but then again, it goes back to the complexity of human emotion and the inexplicable way we perceive the world around us.
The lack of civility that’s part of today’s political discourse is but one obvious example. We may all want the same results, but our solutions vary dramatically.
Likewise, the reaction that arises from those disagreements can be harsh and all but impenetrable. On the other hand, I’ve yet to see Buddy or Boo Boo ever hold a grudge. I’m making it about me
I know that New Years resolutions are mostly an exercise in futility. Yet somehow, we keep trying.
So this year, I’m taking on what might well be the most challenging resolution yet… and what should, in theory, also be the easiest to attain.
I’m going to try to understand myself.
It’s a simple — and yet bewildering — premise. I wonder why I react to certain situations the way I do. I’m not talking about being outraged by cruelty, stupidity or injustice. Rather, it has more to do with why certain actions by other people tend to upset me. It’s about determining what was meant as a genuine putdown as opposed to an unintended slight.
If we’re not on an invitation list, my feelings are hurt. When a friend fails to respond to an email, phone call or text, I feel ignored. If I don’t get enough attention at a party or gathering, I sometimes feel shunned.
So now I’m asking myself. Am I that narcissistic? Or am I simply insecure? I know I’m sensitive, but where does sensitivity cross over into resentment or ill will?
We all need to accept the fact that we can never truly know what’s going on in someone else’s mind. The psyche can have a commanding effect on the way one reacts in any given situation, and past experience can inexplicably alter our perceptions in strange ways. Not being able to fathom someone else’s mindset leaves me no choice but to try to understand my own.
Why do I react in certain ways? Wouldn’t I be more settled, satisfied and content if I knew what really makes me think and feel the way I do. I think it would. Perhaps it would allow me to let go, to be more at peace with all I already have to be grateful for. It could allow for greater humility, kindness and generosity, all qualities that are so needed in these unsettled and unsettling times. I’m often told, it’s not about me.
Maybe now it should be.
