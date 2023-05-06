Retirement seems to be the ultimate goal for most people who have labored all their lives. And why not? After spending 30, 40 or more years in the work force, while doing one’s due diligence, a break from those everyday obligations is definitely worth pursuing. It can offer opportunity to explore your own interests, the ability to spend more time with friends and family or themes of taking that dream vacation you’ve always hoped for but never had opportunity to pursue.
Indeed, if you have the financial resources, retirement can be a blessing. It comes with the freedom to sleep as late as you want, spend your days pursuing your own passions and not having to feel beholden to anyone except yourself and your loved ones.
Ah, a carefree existence at last …
Or is it? Some folks find that freedom to be strangely out of sync. They feel adrift, lacking a purpose and cut off from the social circle that was shared with their fellow workers. They may believe that they’ve become irrelevant, no longer a contributor to society or even some greater good.
Of course, that doesn’t apply to everyone. For some, it’s satisfying enough to know they’ve had a successful career and can boast plenty of accomplishments to show for it.
In my case, I find it strange that people think I’m retired. I suppose it’s because I’ve reached the age where retirement is customary. And yet, as a freelance writer and contributor to any number of publications, I’m hardly what one would consider “retired.” The fact is, I work harder than I ever did when I was in the employ of other taskmasters. That can be taken two ways, I suppose. Either I was a slacker before or I’m working extra hard now.
I would opt for the latter. I was diligent with my responsibilities before, but when one owns and manages his or her own individual enterprise, it forces that person to work that much harder to oversee it all. After all, there’s no one to fall back on for help or support. It requires an individual to be a virtual one person operation. There’s no wiggle room. If something falls through the cracks, then you only have yourself to blame. So too, any oversight can cripple the operation and make it difficult to recover.
That’s why I say that I’m working harder than I ever have, and doing so at a pace that might easily tax someone half my age. The pressure to meet deadlines, to be responsible to editors, to be responsive to those that want me to write something on their behalf, to gather the necessary information and do the exacting research can be extremely laborious to say the least. Simply stated, anyone who thinks I’m retired is sadly mistaken.
You may ask why I continue to do it. Why don’t I take it easy and not take on so many tasks? I have no easy answers. I will say it has something to do with ego. If someone feels that my work is good enough to pay me for, I relish the affirmation. Why turn down a job if I possess the skill that brings me those rewards me in return. Granted, the financial renumeration isn’t all that great in many cases, but the affirmation and appreciation I receive often makes the labor worthwhile.(I hope my editors didn’t read that last sentence!)
Consequently, when people ask me why I don’t cut back, I tell them that there are reasons I choose not to. Ego, affirmation, and the fact that this is what I always wanted to do. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a full-time writer. Granted, it took me a while to get there, but having built my small business, I remain grateful for what I’ve accomplished. Sure, there are days when the stress is fairly overwhelming, but I also make time to get out and do the things that make life worthwhile — socializing with friends, going to concerts, enjoying our beautiful environs. The good thing about being self-employed is that it allows me to manage my time. Sure that can mean some late nights at the computer, but it also allows me the chance to get the work done on my own schedule … as long as deadlines are met.
Granted, working past retirement age is not a choice a lot of people would make. However, in my case, I feel fulfilled and connected. And those are two of the rewards that make the work worthwhile.
Never give up on your dreams, especially those you’ve worked so hard to attain. They may not arrive on schedule, but once they do, it’s clear the wait was worth it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.