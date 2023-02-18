My wife and I have been fortunate enough to take part in several music cruises over the years, and one of the joys — aside from the music itself — is meeting and spending time with our fellow passengers, many of whom have become great friends.
Our most recent cruise was “On the Blue” and it evolved out of sailing built around the Moody Blues and other artists of a similar era, meaning the ‘60s and ‘70s. Naturally, the folks that frequent this particular cruise are of an age that specifically relates to music of that particular era. In other words, they tend to be seniors whose adolescence spanned a similar period off time. The majority were in their 50s, 60s and 70s, but their eagerness and enthusiasm remained unabated. The joy they had in hearing the sounds of the artists onboard, that they grew up with — The Zombies, Starship, Little River Band, Al Stewart, Dave Mason, and the Alan Parsons Project, among the many — was apparent and clearly stirred up more than a hint of nostalgia by tying their past to the present.
Dave Mason himself seemed to sum up the relationship between artists and audience. “I have an intimate relationship to each of these people,” Mason said. “Even though I’ve never met them.”
It’s an interesting concept, that which binds us to the soundtrack of our youth and makes the music an indelible part of our being. But what amazes me even more is the generational shift. My folks came of age listening to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dinah Shore, and other artists that were identified as MOR — middle of the road. It was old folks music to those of us weaned on rock and roll, and a cultural crossover that was all but impossible to ignore. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for our children — and even our grandchildren — to appreciate and even admire the music that — to borrow a lyric from “Teach Your Children,” a song by Crosby, Stills and Nash — their “elders groove by.” It’s doubtful anyone of any age would be embarrassed if their parents opted to play a tack from the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Who, Janis Joplin, or Jimi Hendrix. Classic rock is still credible, and, I daresay, always will be. It bridges the generations and provides one of the few cultural connections that practically everyone can relate to. It doesn’t matter if you’re eight or 80 … chances are, classic artists like the Temptations, Marvin Gaye or Bonnie Raitt will still get you in a groove.
Consequently, the cruise found plenty of folks of senior status expressing the same rousing and rambunctious behavior that one might consider more indicative of a twenty or thirty something, at least as opposed to an individual old enough to be of their grandparent’s age. Personally, I could never imagine my elders rocking out the way these seniors did on that cruise ship every day and evening.
Notably too, the majority of the performers were, quite naturally, of the same age. The Moodies’ Justin Hayward and Dave Mason are both 76. Al “Year of the Cat” Stewart and the two original members of the Zombies are still energized and active at age 77. Mickey Thomas of the band Starship is 73, but judging by his appearance and performances, he could easily be mistaken for an artist half his age.
I must admit I also got a kick out of how some of the people in attendance proudly proclaimed their ages. It was not uncommon to see teeshirts that read, “I may be old, but I got to see all the great bands” or “It’s weird being the same age as old people.” Clearly, they took pride in their senior status, and yet also retained a certain sense of humor about it at the same time.
We should all make the same effort not to take ourselves quite so seriously.
Hanging on and hanging in
With the seemingly non-stop list of those iconic individuals that have passed in recent months — actress, comedienne and animal activist Betty White, the great guitarist Jeff Beck and Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, among them, it’s also worth noting there are plenty of legendary actors, artists and performers who are still with us, and, in many cases, quite active. Dick Van Dyke, Mel Brooks, Bob Barker, and Carl Reiner are in their late 90s. Comedian Bob Newhart and actress Tippi Hedren can boast about being 93. Actor James Earl Jones is 92, while actor Joel Grey is 90. Actor Robert Wagner turns 93 this month and William Shatner will mark his 92nd birthday in March, just as singer Harry Belafonte will celebrate turning 96. Actresses Rita Moreno and Barbara Eden are both still radiant at 91. The same can be said of actresses Eva Marie Saint at age 98 and Gena Rowlands who is 92. Director, writer and producer Carl Reiner still works at the age of 100, while Tony Bennett still sings at age 96. Dr. Ruth Westheimer still dishes out advice on sex and sexuality at the age of 94, while astronaut Buzz Aldrin still looks to the sky at age 92.
Who says life is only for the young? These people prove that there’s no need to put a timeline on one’s possibilities.
