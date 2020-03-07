The idea of a rock ’n’ roll cruise geared to seniors might have one been considered unthinkable at one time. However nowadays, the idea is unsinkable. instead. Companies such as StarVista Entertainment and On the Blue are rekindling memories of music from decades past, bringing back the sounds and sights of an earlier era when youthful fancies found us drawn to our favorite bands as well as the sounds that echoed out of AM and FM radio.
One can be forgiven for thinking that those days of musical indulgence are gone for good. Physical albums are a disappearing breed, brought close to extinction by would-be pundits that have diminished their chances of survival. Carmakers no longer put CD players in their cars, burners have disappeared from computers, and vinyl, seen by some as making a comeback, is priced so ridiculously high, mass consumption is no longer anywhere near the levels it once was.
Forced obsolescence seems to be the order of the day.
Still, for certain seniors, those unimpressed with today’s so-called superstars, those that seemingly depend more on samples and dancers than any real effort at creativity and composition, music cruises like ‘70s Rock and Romance, the Flower Power Cruise and the On the Blue Cruise offer a way to reconnect with our younger selves and our musical heroes that who are only too happy to meet and mingle with their fans.
Not surprisingly, the median age of the passengers that take these cruises is the 60s and 70s, a number that also coincides with the musical eras involved. Yet, those folks appear as awestruck and as enthusiastic as they once were, when their ears were glued to their radios. While the idea of older people boogying to a beat or screaming with satisfaction might seem strange to some, those that indulge have a really wonderful time.
Granted, when I was growing up, I couldn’t quite connect with my parents’ love of Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra or the big bands that excited them early on. However in retrospect I can now see why they remained so connected to their early idols. The music of our youth remains a constant. It doesn’t fade with the years. It becomes a streaming soundtrack that replays itself consistently through our minds and memories. Call it a niche or nostalgia, but the music stays with us as we age, an indelible imprint that shapes the values we hold dear.
Of course it works in strange ways. I often lament what I personally perceive as weirdness and lack of ability with those so-called “artists” featured on, say, Saturday Night Live. There seems to be more hype than actual ability. But then I’m reminded of the fact that my parents had the same reaction to my early icons, whether it was Elvis, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones, and I wonder if I’m simply following in their footsteps.
Maybe … but I think not.
After all, we’ve had the last laugh. Rock and Roll has not only survived but thrived. Many of the performers on these aforementioned cruises are well into their 70s, but still going strong, proving both their relevance and resilience. One player in particular, David Freiberg of the Jefferson Starship (“We Built This City,” Miracles,” etc.), is still rocking at age 81. It shows that age is not only irreverent, but still finds a common bond. Then there was 74 year-old superstar Rita Coolidge — who is now a blonde, by the way —who talked about reuniting with her college boyfriend more than 45 years after they initially parted ways. “You can find true love at the age of 70,” she insisted.
It was an inspiring story and proof that hope and happiness need not be obstructed by age.
If there’s one thing that we seniors can be sure of, it’s the knowledge that these dark days shall pass. We are a resilient people and many of us have faced challenges before. Yet no matter how insurmountable the odds may seem, we still survive, coming through come bruised perhaps, but never beaten.
I’m confident that we’ll do that again. Seniors are tough, tenacious and determined. We rise to any challenge. And we know how to win.
