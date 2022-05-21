I have to say that I believe in miracles. I’m not necessarily talking about the parting of the Red Sea, although far be it for me to deny anything fortified by faith.
Rather, I’m talking about common, everyday occurrences that give me reason to believe that indeed, someone — or something — is looking over me. Maybe it’s God, maybe it’s my angels or maybe it’s simply the good fortune that has me believing that I’m blessed.
Mostly, it has to do with he kindness and support that comes from other individuals, some who are complete strangers, but still make it their mission to help when they see that it’s needed.
Here are a couple of examples:
After 2 1/2 months waiting for reimbursement from a travel insurance company for a trip we had to cancel due to COVID-19, I was getting mighty impatient. A woman named Lillian sympathized and took it on herself to find out where I was in the queue. She gave me her direct extension and even called me back after I left her a message. Within days, the reimbursement arrived. What’s more, Lillian shared her pleasant personality and even a touch of humor.
Last weekend, we were on our way to Black Mountain North Carolina for a music conference, when my car’s thermostat indicated it was on the verge of overheating 45 minutes from our destination. This had happened before, but we thought the problem had been fixed. Far from home and on the endless stretch of mountain highway that is I40, we pulled off and drove to the nearest gas station. It wasn’t a service station per se, but the owner was nice enough to come out, take a look and suggest we go to a Ford service garage up the block.
Even though I had a Jeep and no appointment, the mechanics were kind enough to take a look at the car. They suggested we take it to a Jeep service center a few minutes away. Unfortunately, those folks were less than accommodating and due to a back-up of appointments that extended into June (!), they said they couldn’t commit to giving the car a look-see, even for a couple a couple of hours from home.
However, to our good fortune, our friends George and Brenda happened to be encamped at their lovely mountain home only a few miles away. George, always a gracious guy, met us and suggested we try a mechanic he knew of down the road. Even though Appalachian Automotive in Waynesville was booked even further out — to July, no less — Ryan, the owner, agreed to have a mechanic check the car out if we could leave it overnight. We were grateful that he fit us in despite his appointment overload.
In the meantime, we got a lovely overnight stay at George and Brenda’s beautiful home, where we were treated to their usual kindness and hospitality.
That, friends, is the blessing that comes with having wonderful friends. They were so caring and compassionate, and they simply couldn’t be nicer.
The next morning, Ryan told us that Jeep was operating just fine, and that a mechanic had taken it on a test run up an incline and the temperature gauge never indicated any overheating.
It seemed inexplicable, but it was also a relief. I envisioned having to leave the car there for a month or more until it could be fitted into the schedule, and even longer due to supply chain delays. Then of course, I’d have to figure out a way to get back there to pick it up. So we picked up the Jeep and decided to come home a day early, forsaking Black Mountain entirely. Ryan refused to take any money for the time his mechanic spent testing the car, and I was so touched by his kindness, tears starting welling up in his eyes.
If you’re ever in Waynesboro and, heaven forbid, your car starts acting up, be assured that Ryan is a kind soul who will be there when you need help.
There have been other scenarios in my life where people made a big difference, and thanks to both friends and strangers, I became better off as a result.
This then, is the miracle of kindness and compassion. It arrives when least expected, but it shows up regardless, often when we need it the most, It may be in the form of a policeman, a firefighter, a doctor, a friend or a total stranger. Regardless, even though we sometimes have our doubts, we can still retain hope in humanity. Anne Frank, who experienced the cruelest evil anyone could ever encounter famously said, “In spite of everything, I still believe people are really good at heart.”Yes, there is hardship and cruelty in this world, but kindness and compassion Are abundant as well, even if we have to search to see where it dwells.
Finally …
A special thank you to the two kind ladies that approached me at various times and told me they read and appreciate this column.
Speaking of kindness … that meant the world to me!
