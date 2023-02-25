Being a Gemini, I have many conflicting views of things. One of them has to do with travel. While I’m often envious of those who plan magnificent trips either cross country or abroad, I also hate leaving home.
There are many reasons for that. For one thing, I don’t like leaving our puppies Buddy and BooBoo — they are, after all, our most devoted companions. I also find it a hassle to travel by air, even though McGee Tyson is one of the most easily manageable airports I’ve ever been in. And there’s nothing like returning home and seeing the mountains out of the airplane windows, a welcome return if ever there was one.
Mostly though, I love where I live and I consider this my safe space. When we were in Miami a few weeks ago to embark on a cruise, I felt totally out of place. It was noisy, crowded and wholly chaotic. The traffic was so bad, I literally feared for my life. Cars were darting in and out of eight lanes on the expressway, cutting off other cars and stopping short in order not to hit those in front of them. It reminded me of a scene from the film “Clockwork Orange,” in which life in the future literally becomes a matter of sheer survival.
The capper was when we went to a restaurant and asked the waiter to present one check to the five of us and another to a couple that had joined us. It’s often a hassle trying to divvy up the bill to determine who owes what for whatever they ordered. Isn’t the idea to make a dining experience as comfortable and carefree as possible? Apparently management didn’t think so. They refused that simple and easy request.
That wouldn’t have happened here.
As it is, we will be traveling quite a bit this year after having refrained in recent years. Naturally, it’s going to cost some money, and for me, as a freelance writer, it will require careful planning in order to ensure that I get my assignments in on time. It’s a challenge to be sure, but I’ve developed the discipline to make it work … or at least I’m trying.
For seniors, traveling and taking trips has an element of urgency. Unless we’re very fortunate, there are still places we want to see, and we have a desire to do it while we’re still able, both physically and financially. My own bucket list is quite extensive, but given my conflicting emotions about leaving home for any length of time, it remains to be seen how much ground I will actually cover.
Many folks of an older age love to travel, and in taking retirement, they have the time to do so. As I said before, I envy those that take those amazing trips, especially when I see them raving about them on Facebook, more or less reminding me that I’m missing out. For the record, I’m not a big fan of Facebook and many of the other forms of social media. Most of them are simply a means of assuming bragging rights. As in, “Look how cool we are! We were able to afford this amazing vacation … and you weren’t.”
Wasn’t it bad enough in the good old days where we’d go to another couple’s house and subsequently be subjected to their home movies? I suppose that the difference is now, we can simply turn off our phones and ignore them. On the other hand, there is a certain fatalistic mentality that we humans have. It’s the same reason why we slow down when passing a highway mishap, simply to look at the damage that’s been done. Even the most annoying encounters sometimes seem irresistible to resist. It’s like watching an episode of that show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” recognizing its inane idiocy but still being unable to turn away.
Anyway, this all ties into travel. Nowadays, it seems that boarding a plane requires paying for all the extras. No more free snacks and sodas. Your bags have a fare of their own. Traveling economically means lugging your luggage on board the flight and then struggling to shove them into an overhead rack, if, that is, you have the strength and coordination to do so. Fitting a cumbersome carry-on under the seat in front of you is just as difficult, given the fact that there’s barely legroom for you as it is.
And while we’re at it, whatever happened to the concept of reclining seats? Nowadays one is required to sit straight up, making the idea of sleeping through the plane ride as challenging as trying to get intellectual satisfaction from the aforementioned “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
By the way, actor Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens, at age 70, is now a senior as well. It just shows that we’re all capable of outliving our earlier indiscretions. I’d like to think there’s a lesson in that as well.
