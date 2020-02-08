After my last column, which dealt with the difficulty of dealing with friends and family who are suffering from a severe illness, I received a number of letters thanking me for sharing certain thoughts that are obviously of concern to us all. Yet, as many readers mentioned, there seems to be too few resources available to those who need assistance when it comes to tending to folks that look to us for help and support.
A reader named Kathy wrote, “I was touched by your column Sunday. I am a person who is drawn to people with disabilities. I am in awe of them. I let them know that no matter how long it’s been, I always know they are there and they need to know I am always here. Just because there is time and distance between us does not change the relationship at all … Just remember them … Sometimes people go before they die, but as long as they aren’t gone, I try to keep up.”
For those who need help in being a better communicator to those in need, there is an organization called Eldercare that offers its resources here in East Tennessee. They can be reached by going to their website, eldercare.com. I also found a phone number for a group called ElderCare at Home that specializes in helping those with Alzheimer’s and dementia issues, as well as geriatric care. Their number is 800-209-4342.
I recently came upon an email I had received from author Jacqueline Marcell. Her book, Elder Rage: How to Survive Caring for Aging Parents, might make a good resource as well, not only for those dealing with elderly parents, but for anyone who wants to know how to effectively communicate with an infirmed individual.
“I took care of my challenging father and sweet mother (both with undiagnosed Alzheimer’s) and was so compelled by the shocking experience I wrote Elder Rage to help caregivers and to prevent their frustrations from escalating to any form of elder abuse,” Jacqueline wrote. “It’s an ‘edu-taining’ Book-of-the-Month Club selection — a caregiving book first — with 50-plus celebrity endorsements
Those interested can check it out at www.ElderRage.com/Review.asp, or as a Kindle/Nook, Audio https://tinyurl.com/ER-Audible.
Caring for ourselves needs to be a prime priority
Given the difficulties that we often encounter with people who are ill and/or in failing health we ought to realize that in order to avoid putting ourselves in a position of dependency on others, it’s incumbent on each of us to stay as healthy as we can for as long as we can.
My wife Alisa and I were recently at a conference in New Orleans sponsored by Folk Alliance International, a communal group of musicians and industry executives from all over the world. While there, we had the opportunity to hear the legendary performer and Civil Rights activist Mavis Staples, a member of the legendary Staple Singers, share her health regimen.
In her speech to a packed audience of ardent admirers, the 80-year-old gospel and blues singer mentioned that she feels the need to always keep moving. She has a personal trainer, and despite her busy schedule, still manages to walk on a treadmill 20 minutes at a time, three times a week, a practice she’s maintained for several years. In addition, she does stretches, works out on a rowing machine, and dons pink boxing gloves before taking 20 to 30 jabs at a punching bag during regular workouts.
I admit that my exercise routine is far less disciplined, but I do make it a point to walk and hike whenever I’m able. Even when its tiring, it makes me feel that I’ve gotten in some good exercise and I naturally feel better because of it.
Our state of mind has a lot to do with how we feel physically, so if we mope about and lament our lack of mobility, sadness or dissatisfaction, we may find ourselves in a rut and a state of depression that can only get deeper. Even going outside to enjoy a view of our beautiful mountains or sitting on a park bench and watching the world go by can be a nice anecdote for confinement.
It’s best to never succumb to self-pity. As long as there’s life there’s hope, and it’s incumbent upon each of us to spend all the time necessary to seek a way forward.
Friends, family, a church group or a social circle can help, but ultimately, it’s up to the individual to find real fulfillment.
