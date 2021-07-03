“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”
— Mark Twain
It sometimes seems that no matter what our age, we’re expected to adhere to certain expectations. Most are reasonable: be kind to one another, respect others and don’t do anything that damages other people, mentally, physically or otherwise. Most people would agree that those are essential qualities, although sometimes it seems like we let some people slide — due to immaturity, ignorance or both.
That said, we older folks are sometimes held to higher standards. We’re expected to be staid, serious and unable to help ourselves. Sadly then, the image of what a senior should be hasn’t really changed all that much over the decades. The correlation between age and infirm often go hand in hand, as if there’s some inevitability that weakness or illness will keep us grounded and isolated in a world of our own.
That’s not to say that there aren’t certain maladies that do come with age. That’s true of human beings as much as it is of cars, buildings or practically anything else on the planet with a relatively long shelf life. However as humans, awareness and eduction can prepare us for certain scenarios. So too, it’s up to each of us to conduct ourselves accordingly and find the means to deal with whatever obstacles come our way.
By that, I don’t mean every man or every woman for themselves. We’re fortunate that here in Blount County, we have wonderful medical care, first-class facilities and doctors, nurses and support personnel who are truly caring and ready to provide the best support possible.
Rather, what I’m referring to is attitude and outlook. While both can be difficult to come by in a purely positive way, each is essential to maintain our status and survival. Dwelling on disappointment won’t help any situation improve and, in fact, often leads to resignation, rejection and further impairment.
Sociologists, psychologists and psychiatrists tell us that it’s up to us as individuals to persevere and look toward possibility rather than despair. Cynicism was never an antidote for anything and, in fact, drives us deeper down the well of negativity from which there’s often little incentive to escape. Indeed, outlook and optimism account for more than most people realize. Without positivity, nothing is really possible.
Of course, I realize that I may come across as a bit of a Pollyanna. After all, it’s inevitable that we go through cycles of distress, disappointment and confusion. Solutions aren’t always easy to come by, especially when we’re caught up in a situation that leave us struggling to regroup or revive. Yet, even in these terrible and traumatic situations, it’s important to look toward the light and realize that there’s always the possibility for a better tomorrow and an opportunity to come out on top.
That’s why I refuse to concede to the images that once accompanied old age. I’ve seen friends simply give up on themselves by refusing to believe that they can function with the ability and agility they once possessed. Of course there may be limitations, but without any attempt to persevere, defeat is guaranteed. Exercise is essential for both mind and body, and lack of maintenance and motivation can stall us in our tracks.
We’re never irrelevant or obsolete, so it’s always essential to live life to its fullest. Forget the stereotypes that sadly still linger. Strive to be active, upbeat, involved and eager to enjoy the life we are so fortunate to share here in this wonderful place we call home.
The irrelevance of age
Like most people, I still feel much the same way I did in my 30s — slightly innocent, a bit naive, yet still enamored with music and up for any opportunity to hike, travel or explore new possibilities for joy and fulfillment. I look at my musical heroes for inspiration, and when I see indelible icons such as Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones rocking and rolling in their late 70s, or Bob Dylan, David Crosby, Buddy Guy and John Mayall still making music in their 80s, I can’t help but think there are no limits to careers or creativity. So too, athletes like Serena Williams, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson prove that age doesn’t have to hold you back when it comes to exceptional accomplishments.
A few weeks ago, I saw a news segment about a police officer who’s still on the beat in his mid-90s. I personally had an opportunity to speak with a wonderful gentleman who’s active and aware at the age of 98. More recently, I’ve attended concerts by performers who are 68 and 74 years old, respectively, and they were very bit as vital as artists half their age.
I credit them all with inspiring me to be active and optimistic without regard to preconceived notions surrounding senior status. That’s why I encourage everyone not to fall victim to senior stereotypes. Keep an open mind as far as promise and possibilities. Make the most of your life as you live it. It is, after all, now or never.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.