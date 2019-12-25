I watch her and ponder how strong women strike fear in the hearts of men.
She only turns 2 tomorrow, my daughter, but I marvel at her indomitable spirit, already so fierce and independent. She’s willful, defiant and opinionated, and while I always appreciate friends and relatives who clap me on the back and say, “She’s a Wildsmith, alright!” … the truth is, she’s a woman, and I’m grateful she’ll grow up in a world where women are unafraid to plant their flags in territory so long controlled by men.
I look at the socio-political landscape, and I see plenty of examples, everyone from Elizabeth Warren to Kamala Harris to Tulsi Gabbard … from Kacey Musgraves to Taylor Swift to the members of Pussy Riot … from Lizzo to Billie Eilish to Beyonce … from Greta Thunberg to Megan Rapinoe to Shirin Ebadi … from Nancy Pelosi to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Michelle Obama to, yes, even Hillary Clinton.
Mention some (or maybe all) of those names on social media, and the reaction is swift and often visceral. While there are certainly some astute political aficionados out there who can cite numerous reasons why they find someone like Hillary distasteful, by and large my experience has been that most of her detractors are driven by a fear and loathing that they’re unable to define or articulate when pressed. Sure, they’ll mutter something about Benghazi or uranium; bring up Ocasio-Cortez, and they’ll poke fun at her background or the Green New Deal; suggest that Nancy Pelosi is admirable, and they’ll physically recoil as if they’ve brushed up against poison ivy.
But specifics? Most of them couldn’t tell you what state Nancy Pelosi’s district was in before the president began crowing about it on Twitter, much less name a specific policy decision that they find so offensive. Each and every one of those women has accomplished something remarkable, politics be damned. Each and every one is an admirable example of fortitude, courage and determination.
And each and every one has been excoriated with a sort of demagoguery that’s seldom used against their male counterparts. One need only look to the leader of this nation for proof: He’s awful fond of character assassinations of his male opponents (“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer,” “Lyin’ James Comey,” “Sleepy Joe”), but women? They get the nicknames (“Crooked Hillary”) and the personal invectives against their appearances. “Horse face.” “Dog.” “Slob.” “Ugly.” “Miss Piggy.” Over the years, he’s never hesitated to hit below the belt, and why should he? Such treatment obviously resonates with his core base of supporters, and if there’s a particularly gleeful meme going around about one of those ladies, I put the odds at 75% that it’ll include a personal insult more than it will any sort of cogent policy disagreement.
That’s nothing new, of course. Women have been told to sit down, look pretty, keep quiet and don’t rock the boat for centuries. However, the times, as Bob Dylan once sang, are a’changin’, and the #YesAllWomen and #MeToo movements have drawn new battle lines in the sand. As a 48-year-old member of Generation X, I couldn’t be more pleased.
I married a strong woman, and together, we’re raising a strong woman. I’m not the world’s best father; some days, I think the best I can hope for is to screw my kids up a little less than my parents screwed me up. Mom and dad did their best, and I’m doing the same, but we’re all fallible, flawed and imperfect human beings, and no matter how hard we try, we’re going to pass along some of our own damage to our kids. But I’d like to think we can pass along some of our strengths, as well.
I hope we can, because I have a feeling things are going to get worse — or at least a lot louder — before they get better, and I want my daughter to be ready. I want her to speak her mind and wear what she pleases and love who she wants to love. I want her to follow her heart, whether it leads her into space or the kitchen. I want her to aspire to greatness, not out of a sense of competition but because she’s never been taught differently that she’s somehow less capable of achievement than her male counterparts. I want her to grow up feeling confident about her personal space and positive about her body. I want her to play with Barbie dolls if she wants or Mattel trucks if she wants.
I want her to marry for love, not because she needs to be taken care of. I want her to have children because she wants to be a mother, not because it’s expected of her. I want her to worship the God of her understanding, not mine. I want her to blast raunchy hip-hop or boy bands from her room, to paint her walls pink or black, to get a manicure or leave her fingernails permanently grimy because she loves to play in the mud.
I want her to be a girl and a woman of her own destiny — guided, not led, by a father who protects her as a child and honors her as an equal when she’s grown.
That, my daughter, is my birthday wish for you. You’ve still got a lot of living to do, Miss Mandolin Rose Wildsmith, but I’m grateful to be on this ride with you. Happy birthday.
