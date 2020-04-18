I can’t say with absolute certainty that Paul Harvey is the reason I became a journalist, but he’s certainly my biggest inspiration as a storyteller.
He’s been gone more than a decade now, but the veteran broadcaster’s rich, soothing timbre was a mainstay on American radio stations starting in World War II, when his “Rest of the Story” segments became heartwarming glimpses into the lives of those with whom we share this hurtling rock. While I got my start in news reporting — and once that vocation is in your blood, it’s always a part of you — I found my calling as the years went by as something of a storyteller myself.
I love doing it, because for all of my irascible commentary on the state of politics and social issues, I truly do believe that we have more in common than we do different. And if the stories I tell can help build some bridges of understanding, then they contribute far more to our community than anything else I could possibly write. That’s one reason why I’ve been honored to write about addiction and recovery in these pages for 17 years now, and I’d like to think that perhaps I’ve helped some people in Blount County look at it, as well as those who suffer with it, a little bit differently. A little more humanely.
Which brings me to Craig Morgan. A few weeks ago, his sister, Becky Garner, reached out to me on the sixth anniversary of her brother’s death. Some of you with long memories of this area may recall her father, J.C. Morgan, who was the original owner/operator of Davy Crockett Riding Stables, which he opened when the family moved from Knoxville to Townsend in 1967. The Morgan children went to school in Townsend, and it’s still home to Becky’s mother, other brother and numerous relatives. (She calls Maryville home these days.)
Craig, she told me, was “an addict for most of his life. As he got older, he realized, too late, that he had missed most of the good things life had to offer. He tried many times to get off the drugs and alcohol, but after a while, he just gave up. (I feel like we gave up on him, too.) He went through about 10 rehab programs through the (Veterans Administration), always falling back into bad habits.”
As someone who’s worked hard over many years to repair my own relationships with relatives, I personally can attest to the pain felt by Craig’s family. Despite the lies and manipulation and personality changes and thievery and everything else that accompanies our addictions, nothing hurts them worse than having to watch us slowly kill ourselves.
“It was so hard to watch him waste his life,” Becky tells me. “His big regret was that he never had children. Our big regret was that we couldn’t save him.”
Craig died unexpectedly and alone, and while cleaning out his apartment, Becky and her siblings found several poems he had written over the years. They had no idea he had it in him, and what those poems revealed did more to help their understanding of addiction than anything else — especially this one:
“1000 Excuses”
“Because you are happy,
Because you are sad.
Because you are good,
Because you are bad.
When it is rainy,
When it is hot.
When you have plenty,
When you do not.
You’re feeling real strong,
You’re feeling weak.
You’re down to your last chance,
You’re up to your peak.
Sick of this town,
Sick of this life.
Sick of your girlfriend,
Sick of your wife.
You get out your wallet,
You get out your pipe.
You listen to your peers,
You hear all their hype.
Get all your problems,
Get all your tools.
Get all your excuses,
Get with the fools.
High as a mountain,
High as the season.
1000 excuses,
But there’s really no good reason.”
It was, Becky says, an illuminating glimpse into Craig’s tortured heart that gave them a little more peace while at the same time causing a little more pain — for the self-inflicted torture he experienced, and for the brother they were unable to reach.
For the next several years, the Morgan family slowly made peace with it. Then, a few weeks ago, they received a phone call from a woman named Ashley. Her mother, who died during Ashley’s senior year of high school, was an addict, as was the grandmother who raised her. Ashley herself struggled with drugs and alcohol, but after “a lot of hard work and prayer” is now five years sober, living and working two jobs in New Orleans and is now engaged to be married. And it was through Ancestry.com that she discovered her link to the Morgans of East Tennessee — and that according to the website’s DNA testing, there is a 99% certainty that Craig is her father.
“My sister had done the Ancestry DNA test a couple of years ago digging into our family lineage, so we were in their registry,” Becky tells me. “That’s the only reason she could have ever connected with us. It was a surprise to us (but I don’t think God was surprised). So we had a big family conference call, including my mother and my three other siblings.”
Ashley’s mother, she told them, ran in the same circles as Craig in the 1980s, and whenever Ashley asked about her father, her mother’s answers were vague. Of course, she wanted to know more about him, and the Morgans welcomed her into their fold.
“It was a good conversation,” Becky says. “She asked us lots of questions about Craig, and we asked her a lot of questions, too. We were very honest with her — the good, bad and ugly. And we found healing as we told her the good things about her father. I hope this is the beginning of a great relationship with Ashley.
“We are her only relatives now. We welcome her into our family and are thankful that she found us. It makes me happy to think that Craig would be so proud of having a daughter — but also that she was able to turn her life around. And now that we understand so much more about the horrible disease of addiction — we have a second chance to get it right.”
And that, I think, is a “Rest of the Story” moment that would do Paul Harvey proud.
