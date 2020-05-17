It’s remarkable, I think, just how much my emotional and spiritual sanity is tied to routine.
When things are humming along nicely, as they were before COVID-19 showed up like a muddy boots on new carpet, I felt pretty buttoned down when it came to my recovery, and especially juggling the duties of fatherhood, being a husband, working for Cornerstone, contributing to The Daily Times, keeping a garden and finding time to maintain my recovery as well.
I think I do alright, although I have noticed that the older I get, the more I start to channel Dana Carvey’s “Grumpy Old Man” character from “Saturday Night Live” — not that I rant and rave against progress, but when something happens to disrupt my routine that’s out of the ordinary, it affects my serenity. I chalk it up to age, but perhaps it’s some later-in-life anxiety; either way, depending on how much my routine is disrupted, I get surly and grouchy and have to take a few minutes to (a) remind myself it’s not a big deal; (b) change is constant; and (c) remind myself again that it’s not a big deal.
What was that old inspirational book? “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” because as the subtitle suggested, “It’s all small stuff.” And really, it is. The funny thing about recovery is just how much the small stuff sets us off. I think, speaking for myself, it’s because we’re excellent crisis managers. Our entire life was a crisis when we were drinking and getting high, and so we’re used to barely controlled chaos and pivoting from one emergency to the next in order to maintain the façade that we were doing better than we actually were.
Even today, crisis management is where I tend to shine. Perhaps it’s a holdover from my days in the newsroom, when catastrophe got the blood pumping and everyone sprang into action, but if it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, I’m ready to jump into the maelstrom face first.
Those sorts of situations are in our wheelhouse. In recovery, we find it’s the little things — the flat tire, the broken shoelace — that can be tipping points. Logically, they’re little more than aggravations … but when we’ve attempted to put ourselves and our lives together in an orderly fashion that’s diametrically composed to the insanity in which we once lived, those little aggravations are reminders of just how inconsequential our best-laid plans can be. It’s frustrating, at the very least … but the way our brains work, we can take the smallest things and blow them up into the biggest deals. Next thing we know: Day, ruined. This current coronavirus pandemic is a whole other animal.
It’s not a crisis in the sense that we have any control over it whatsoever. We can’t leap into the fray and make a difference, except to protect ourselves and those we love as best we can. And it’s certainly turned our lives upside down in terms of disturbing our routines, disrupting schedules and interfering with our livelihoods. And that, I think, has been the most trying thing of all.
Case in point: I spent Easter weekend assembling an 8x10 metal shed for my backyard. It’s nothing fancy; just a place to store mowers and tillers and outdoor tools and equipment, but it was a rather labyrinthine process that was tedious and time-consuming. I completed it, save for the plywood flooring, and stood admiring it as Easter began to fade into night. That’s when the storms came through, and the next morning, my shed was crumpled around a couple of adjacent hackberry trees. Without the weight of floor or the contents, the fierce winds had picked it up like a billowing sail and slammed it into the tree line.
I stood outside on Monday morning just staring, and I felt so depressed that tears were literally running down my face.
Now, on the surface, it wasn’t a big deal. I was able to pull it back out, hammer and screw a few places, straighten some bent pieces and put it back together in a way that, while not pretty, is as functional as it was originally intended. But in that moment, I felt completely and utterly defeated — not because my hard work was for nothing, but because an act of nature had reminded me of just how powerless I really am. It was an apropos metaphor for the coronavirus situation, which strikes randomly and chaotically and often irrespective of the precautions we take.
More than that, it was a demonstration of just how tenuous my hold on sanity really is. I’d like to think that recovery prepares us for this very thing — these are the times that rubber meets pavement, and we can put into practice all of the principles we pay lip service to in recovery meetings.
It’s not always as easy as it might seem, as I was reminded on that Monday morning. But neither is it as dark as it might seem, either.
It is what it is, and we’re all having to adapt. If anything, this should be an incentive to be a little kinder, a little more understanding, a little more nurturing of one another, whether we’re in recovery or not. Take some extra time to reach out to neighbors and friends and coworkers. Maybe they’re fine; maybe their hold on their own sanity is just as tenuous. Either way, we’ll be OK. We just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other, doing the next right thing and try not to sweat the small stuff, even if it seems much bigger than it really is.
