Blink and you might miss it, but Everett High School, that institute of secondary education that played such a pivotal role in the instruction of so many Blount County residents, has something of a starring role in a music video by the up-and-coming roots rock band Larkin Poe.
Adding to the serendipitous nature of the discovery: The song isn’t actually a Larkin Poe original. It’s a cover of the classic hit “Nights in White Satin,” originally recorded by The Moody Blues … which will be feted in a Saturday livestream performance by the British-based band GO NOW!, the first virtual production being presented this fall by Maryville’s Clayton Center for the Arts.
Let’s back it up a minute. Larkin Poe is a band that consists of two sisters, Rebecca and Megan Lovell, who originally started playing bluegrass and Americana music with their older sibling, Jessica, back in 2005. As The Lovell Sisters, they gigged around East Tennessee on occasion, and they even played the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival before calling it quits in 2009. The next year, however, Rebecca and Megan decided to keep playing, naming their new project after their great-great-great-grandfather and eventually moving to Nashville.
Although the sisters continued to make music independently, their gossamer harmonies and ethereal melodies began to turn heads. Uber-producer T-Bone Burnett tapped them to add harmonies and instrumentation to “Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes,” itself a recording a recently discovered Bob Dylan lyrics that featured Elvis Costello, Jim James (of My Morning Jacket), Taylor Goldsmith (of Dawes), Marcus Mumford (of Mumford and Sons) and Rhiannon Giddens. They received a Blues Foundation Best Emerging Artist Album award in 2018, the same year their fourth studio album, “Venom and Faith,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. (It would also be nominated for a Grammy Award last year for Best Contemporary Blues Album.)
Although they released a new studio record earlier this year, “Self Made Man,” in September the sisters announced a November release date for “Kindred Spirits,” “a collection of stripped-back versions of both classic and new songs.” The first single: “Nights in White Satin,” which the ladies remembered from hearing Americana pioneer Doc Watson cover — “his beautiful voice soaring through a dark theater, the plaintive lyric unforgettable. It’s hard to believe that Justin Hayward (founder of The Moody Blues) was only 19-years-old when he wrote it,” the siblings said in a press release.
Now here’s where it gets interesting. As the lead-off single for “Kindred Spirits,” the sisters helped put together a music video that culls together old black-and-white footage pulled from the Prelinger Archives, which were collected by University of California-Santa Cruz professor and archivist Rick Prelinger, who established the collection in 1982 as a way to preserve snippets and segments of “films sponsored by corporations and organizations, educational films, and amateur and home movies,” according to Wikipedia. “Typically, (they) were produced to fulfill specific purposes at specific times, and many exist today only by chance or accident. About 65% of the Archive’s holdings are in the public domain because their copyrights have expired, or because they were U.S. productions that were published without proper copyright notice.”
Among those films? Footage of the Everett High School Marching Band, year unknown. If you watch the video, around 47 seconds in, the video shifts perspective from a stage production of some sort to a snare drummer, shot from below, standing out in stark relief against blue sky. The camera angle changes quickly, but at 51 seconds, you can clearly see the drummer’s epaulet, and the words written on it: “Everett/Maryville, Tenn.” Blount County resident Ash McDaniel, herself a musician, called the video to the attention of Amy-Beth Miller, education reporter for The Daily Times.
“I just ‘surf’ YouTube videos and came across that one by Larkin Poe,” McDaniel wrote to Miller in a follow-up email. “I only decided to watch it because I love the Moody Blues and ‘Nights in White Satin.’ I didn’t know anything about Larkin Poe.”
Fortunately, the fine folks at Big Hassle, the publicity company that represents Larkin Poe, are old acquaintances. Big Hassle’s original press release about Larkin Poe’s version of “Nights in White Satin” quotes the sisters as saying, “When we were brainstorming about creating a visual companion for ‘Nights In White Satin,’ we had a romantic idea that stitching together old footage would evoke a nostalgic feeling that matches the vibe of the song.”
As it turns out, the footage dates the 1970, and although it’s been bleached of color for the Larkin Poe video, it’s very much a color film put together, according to notes in the Prelinger Archive, by GM Photographic. The footage is part of a film titled “That Junior Miss Spirit,” a promotional video shot exactly 50 years ago to promote America’s Junior Miss Pageant.
“Wow, what a wonderful coincidence!” the sisters told me when asked about their selection of it. “(We’re) so excited to have included some fellow Tennesseans in our music video. We were combing the Prelinger Archives for footage and stumbled on the marching band footage and loved the energy and pep!”
So how, exactly, did footage of the Everett High School Marching Band from 1970 wind up on a promotional reel for the Junior Miss Pageant shot by GM Photographic, which itself became part of the Prelinger Archives? I’d love to know, and perhaps some of you have an answer. It’s a delightful little mystery that features both pop culture references and Blount County history, but given how big of a role Everett High School — which opened in 1922 and closed in 1977 — has played in the lives of many residents who still live here, I’m confident it’s a mystery than can be solved.
Check out the accompanying links to both the Larkin Poe video and the clip from the Prelinger Archives. If you have any information, please don’t hesitate to reach out, because I’ll be glad to keep digging. And if you decide to be a part of Saturday’s livestream Moody Blues tribute concert, you can bet that “Nights in White Satin” will be part of the setlist.
