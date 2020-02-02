Long before I ever picked up a drink or a drug, I was consumed by fear.
It would be years before I came to understand that much of what I felt as a child was self-centered fear, which is essentially the crippling anxiety of being judged. I was so self-conscious about standing out and being noticed — and by extension, being judged as too short, too small, too unattractive, too weak, too whatever — that I bent over backwards to fit in, to disappear, to not be noticed.
It was a hellish way to go through childhood and young adulthood, which is why, when I finally did try drugs and alcohol for the first time, I thought I had found the answer to everything. If my anxiety, my fear, was the constant din of white noise that made for a discomforting hum in the back of my mind during every waking moment, drugs helped me to discover the “volume knob” and allowed me to turn that noise down. All the way down.
For the first time in my life, I felt free of fear, and that feeling of relief was so profound that I can still summon its energy if I close my eyes. I actually remember exactly what I thought at the time: “This is how I always want to be. This is how I always want to feel.” I felt as if I’d discovered and donned a chemical suit of armor that protected me from the rest of the world. It allowed me to be funny … to talk to a girl without my cheeks bursting into flames of embarrassment … to fit in and get along and just be a part of instead of apart from.
The only thing about armor is that it’s made out of metal … and after several years in the harsh elements of life in the trenches of a burgeoning addiction, it begins to rust. And sooner or later, it rusts shut … thus becoming a prison.
I’ve thought a lot about that fear since I read the comments in this newspaper from Blount County Commissioner Steve Mikels, in regards to a proposed resolution by Mikels and three fellow commissioners that has been bandied about on social media. Whether it will be introduced or not remains to be seen, but in the face of opposition from more than two dozen Blount County clergy members, Mikels touted the need for the resolution as a precaution — to make sure refugees enter this country (and by extension, Blount County), the “right” way, and to ensure that dangerous factions don’t gain a foothold: “We’re gonna load our country up with Muslims and that’s their whole thing — they try to overtake the world.”
I’m sure that Commissioner Mikels means well, but my experiences with Islam and Muslims who live, work and raise families in East Tennessee leads me to only one conclusion: Such a statement is born out of fear. I get it; we often fear what we don’t understand, and when you’re barraged by certain sections of the media that insist all Muslims are radicals … that Sharia Law is an impending threat … that Muslims want to take over, force everyone to believe as they do and behead anyone who doesn’t … those are beliefs born of fear. They don’t align with reality, and they certainly don’t describe the good, peaceful and patriotic American Muslims who want the same things the rest of us do: To worship as they so choose, earn a living, raise their families and be responsible, productive members of society.
Don’t take my word for it: Experience it for yourself. The Muslim Community of Knoxville, which is closely aligned with the Muslim Community of Maryville, invites everyone — Muslims, Christians, atheists and anyone who wants to learn more — to a monthly open house. They’re on the first Tuesday of every month, and the next one takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Annoor Mosque, 100 13th St. in Knoxville. It’s a family friendly event open to all, and according to the group’s Facebook page, guests are invited to “come tour our prayer space, meet our members and leaders, hear answers to frequently asked questions about Islam and learn what it means to be a Muslim in Knoxville.”
I’ll go ahead and spoil the surprise: It means the same thing as it does to be a Christian in Knoxville, or Maryville, or East Tennessee. It means that you love your faith, your family and your community and that’s it. That’s all. Anything else is a distorted belief stemming from fear, and I know all too well how fear can be a paralytic agent that inhibits the growth of knowledge and experience.
For too long, I let fear control me. As a kid, I was crippled by the opinions of others. After I got strung out, I made most of my life decisions based on whether I would be able to continue my habit, and I stayed in active addiction because the fear of change, of what being clean and sober meant, was overwhelming.
I did not get clean to be miserable, nor did I get clean to live in fear. Recovery promises freedom from active addiction, that anyone who struggles can stop using, lose the desire to use and find a new way to live. For me, that new way to live means not being enslaved by fear. And that, friends, is a way of life available to anyone, in recovery or not. It just takes a little faith, a little willingness and a little open-mindedness.
I assure you, however, that it’s so very worth it, because “freedom” means so much more than just not being addicted to drugs and alcohol.
