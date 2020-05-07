Want to know who the real heroes of a paper’s newsroom are? The copy editors.
Reporters get the stories, and talented ones even develop something of a following, especially if they can parlay that talent into a regular column. Most casual newspaper readers can name a columnist or a reporter whose work with which they’re familiar, but a copy editor? They get none of the glory and all of the blame when there’s a mistake or a misspelling or a grammatical error or a design flaw, all of which are incredibly easy to make when you’re hustling through inch after excruciating inch of words that blur together.
Editing copy is tedious even when it’s good, but when it’s not? Copy editors get this eye twitch that lets anyone in the vicinity know that their stress levels are redlining.
I never saw Richard Dodson’s eyes twitch, but when he was under the deadline gun and stressed, he would roll his office chair back and forth with the urgency of a condemned prisoner trying to free himself from the electric chair. His back-and-forth in that office chair would get so frantic and so frequent that over the years, he wore grooves in the plastic static mat underneath it. If you tried to talk to him during those times, especially if you were a reporter or section editor holding on to copy with minutes left before deadline, he could get ... agitated, shall we say.
It was the only time he ever lost his temper, and afterward he would always apologize, sounding sheepish and embarrassed, for it. He was the only copy editor I knew who wanted you to know that he equated decorum with professionalism. Most of them feel no compunction at blistering a reporter’s work ethic or sloppy writing because they expected better, and they know that you, as a writer, were capable of better. If they didn’t bother to give you feedback or criticism ... if they edited your stuff without a word and the printed version was far different from what you turned in ... then you were probably, in their opinion, beyond help, aside from snide comments or glares of disdain.
Richard was cut from a different cloth, though. He was kind, and he was decent, and he was quiet and unassuming. He was also loyal to a fault, and I felt guilty for years that while I was still a struggling addict, I convinced him I needed $100 to pay my car insurance when I really needed to get a couple of Oxycontin to push up my arm. Anybody else, I’m sure, would have taken one look at how bad off I was and given me a hard pass. Richard looked suspicious — and then guilty for looking suspicious, if that’s possible — but he drove me to the nearest ATM and gave me the money without a word.
After I got clean, I was in arrears to a lot of folks, but I made good with Richard, $20 at a time over the next five paydays. He never asked for it and probably would have let it slide, but I respected him too much, and felt too much shame, not to do it.
Although Richard officially retired in 2018, he kept coming in to The Daily Times weekly to edit and design The Village Connection. Like a lot of journalists, ink was in his blood, and he couldn’t give it up entirely. The Times has lost a lot of good men and women over my tenure as part of that community, but few conducted themselves with the sort of gentility as Richard. I can’t rightly say we were close, but when you serve in a calling that’s more than a job, you’re tied to one another in ways that’s hard to describe to folks who haven’t been a part of it.
Godspeed, Richard. Hopefully the late Dean Stone wasn’t waiting on you, editorial in hand and arcane design request at the ready. But even if he was, I’m sure you would have sighed and gotten on it, because that’s the sort of guy you were.
