Christmas Eve marks an anniversary of sorts for me, but not the kind that calls for any sort of celebration.
It was 19 years ago tomorrow night that I tried heroin for the first time, sitting on a worn couch in an apartment on the edge of the city’s government housing projects in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
I had been to rehab a couple of months earlier for a cocaine problem, and at the time, I was too terrified by the idea of giving up all drugs, including alcohol, completely.
The idea of facing life on life’s terms, without the anesthesia of chemicals to dull the pain and numb the senses, was too overwhelming to contemplate. I did what a lot of addicts and alcoholics do and put myself through a mental gymnastics routine of rationalization and justification. Although alcohol had been a crutch since my senior year in high school, I looked at my ability to function educationally and vocationally as a sign that I could successfully drink.
And so the day I got home from rehab, me and the boys went out to celebrate. It wasn’t their fault I drank that night; they were as ignorant about the disease of addiction as I was, and like me, they thought that as long as I wasn’t putting a needle in my arm, then everything else was OK.
Here’s the thing about addiction, though: Once you cross this mental, physical and spiritual line in the sand, there’s no going back. I had fun that night, but as soon as the booze hit my brain, that thing that lives inside me started grumbling and moving around, whispering entreaties that only I could hear: “This is a nice buzz and all, but it’s not what we really want, is it? Hey, if you’re going break your sobriety, are you really going to stick with just alcohol?”
The answer, of course, was no, and a week later, I had a needle back in my arm.
The good news: I stayed off of cocaine. The bad news: I returned to my first love, opiates, which became a security blanket for my soul in the early 1990s after knee surgery and an arthritis diagnosis led to a torrid and intense affair that lasted almost a decade.
At first, I was shooting up Oxycontin and other pharmaceutical opioids. By the week of Christmas, however, my running buddy, Lee, and I had run dry. Our source had skipped town, and we wound up in the apartment of another using friend who liked to dabble on occasion. We were in the early throes of opiate withdrawal — not in agony, but uncomfortable and desperate, and our other friend knew some dudes from the project who sold heroin. It was a surreal feeling, sitting on that couch in a run-down Myrtle Beach neighborhood a rock’s throw from the brightly lit main highway down which all the tourists poured into town. I’d told my parents I wouldn’t be home for the holidays that year because I had to work, which wasn’t a lie ... but the truth was that I didn’t want to go home. I didn’t want to face them, because I felt so unworthy of love and family and all of the good things my family has always represented.
My friends and co-workers were gathering for a party, and I was invited, but I couldn’t go ... not yet. I had to get something to shoot into my veins first, and so I found myself in that apartment, clinching and unclinching my fists ... bowels in a knot ... sweat running down my forehead ... trying to keep from clawing at my face while the corner boys who sold what we craved dropped by to size us up. Lee and I sat there while they smoked crack and drank liquor and laughed and joked and eyeballed us with suspicion.
We had no money, and I wrote a worthless check to our mutual friend so that he would front us enough money for two bags of dope. We disappeared into the night, Lee to his apartment where the power had been cut off and me to a pile of blankets in a friend’s spare room. I cradled that dope like it was the Holy Grail, shooting up half of it and forgetting about how miserable my life had become ... at least for a few hours. The next day I would wake up with no family, no presents, no Christmas joy or contentment ... only a half-bag of dope, a syringe crusty with my own dried blood and a blackened spoon.
It was the only thing I looked forward to that Christmas, and thinking about it now, I feel bile rising in the back of my throat. I’m not that guy any more, but I remember him well ... and I never want to turn back into him.
That’s why I go to meetings. That’s why I have a sponsor. That’s why I’m in recovery. Because I’m not “cured.” I didn’t “graduate” from addiction. It’s a chronic, progressive and incurable disease, and while it’s been a long, long time since I got high, I can slide back into that abyss real quick by fooling myself into thinking that I can do just “one.”
This Christmas, I’m so profoundly blessed that my world is nothing like it was 19 years ago. The beautiful thing about recovery, though? It’s available to anyone. It takes willingness, and it takes work, but there’s nothing I’ve obtained that can’t be achieved by anyone willing to put forth the effort, follow some suggestions and do whatever it takes to stop using, lose the desire to use and find a new way to live.
Merry Christmas, friends. May the darkness be ever at your back, and the winds of hope fill your sails.
