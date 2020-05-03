For almost two months now, recovering addicts and alcoholics have had to get by without that most crucial of recovery tools: meetings.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic began to grow, organizers of recovery meetings opted to close their doors just like so many other businesses and organizations. Those who relied on meetings as a lifeline to sobriety and sanity suddenly found themselves adrift. Yes, arrangements were made to hold recovery meetings online, but even for someone like myself who has years free from the grip of addiction, it’s a big adjustment. I can’t imagine trying to get sober in this strange environment without the benefit of a group of fellow recovering addicts and alcoholics with whom to gather.
While there are many crucial suggestions that newly recovering individuals can take to stay clean and sober, few are more important than interconnectedness. In recovery parlance, newcomers are encouraged to attend 90 meetings in 90 days at the outset of their journeys — to build a healthy habit of meeting attendance, but also to develop relationships with program peers who become lifelines.
There’s even scientific evidence that it’s beneficial: In a 2018 interview with The Washington Post, neuroscientist Rachel Wurzman credits social connection with being an important addiction recovery tool: “By connecting with other people over and over again, she says, people with (addiction) can reduce their compulsive behaviors and their chance of relapse or overdose. This change relies on neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to rewire itself when new behaviors are practiced again and again.”
But if meetings are temporarily suspended and individuals are being urged to avoid leaving their homes, how is staying connected in recovery during the coronavirus even possible? It takes some ingenuity, and perhaps a bit more technical interaction than some of you are used to, but it can be done — and for those who need such connection to maintain their recovery, it has to be done.
How? For starters, using the internet is vital. Apps like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype are all used in the business world for meetings, and they’ve been easily adapted by recovery communities as well. There are literally thousands of meetings taking place in the digital space at all hours of the day and night, and many groups have been holding online meetings long before COVID-19 came along. Alcoholics Anonymous, in fact, started using online bulletin boards as far back as 1986, and the first online AA group, Lamplighters, was formed in 1990.
Alcoholics Anonymous online meetings are at https://beta.aa-intergroup.org/oiaa/meetings/.
It should be noted that some recovery groups have continued to meet in person during the coronavirus pandemic. That may raise some eyebrows, but the decision to do so is entirely up to the individual groups. There’s a specific tradition of 12 Step programs that plainly states, “Our leaders are but trusted servants; they do not govern,” which means that groups have the autonomy to decide for themselves whether to continue to meet in person or do it via the internet. The World Service Organization of Narcotics Anonymous, at the beginning of the pandemic, issued this statement: “While it is not our role to make statements regarding health issues, we encourage NA groups to discuss the situations you are facing and the options you have to provide safe environments for those who attend your meetings.”
Narcotics Anonymous online meetings are at https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/text-results.php?country=Web&state=&city=&zip=&street=&within=10&day=0&lang=&orderby=distance.
Other organizations, like the Christ-centric, biblically based program Celebrate Recovery, recognized from the outset that online meetings are no substitute for face-to-face interaction. In the past, Celebrate Recovery meetings have been in-person only (although some, like Celebrate Recovery Maryville, chose to broadcast their services). Desperate times call for desperate measures, however, and local Celebrate Recovery Facebook pages have been a godsend (no pun intended) for regular Blount County attendees in need of the experience, strength and hope that the fellowship offers.
One of the most proactive recovery organizations that met locally was Recovery Dharma, which “uses the Buddhist practices of meditation, self-inquiry, wisdom, compassion and community as tools for recovery and healing.” Although fairly new to the recovery world, RD has found a foothold in recovery communities and met on Saturdays on the campus of Cornerstone of Recovery, but in early March, COVID-19 forced organizers to take precautions and retreat to the safety of the digital space.
Recovery Dharma is at https://recoverydharma.online/.
Speaking of the digital space, there are also a number of specific sobriety apps that can be beneficial for recovering individuals, including:
- In The Rooms, “a free online recovery tool that offers 130 weekly online meetings for those recovering from addiction and related issues. We embrace multiple pathways to recovery, including all 12 Step, Non-12 Step, Wellness and Mental Health modalities.” Find it at https://www.intherooms.com/.
- Pocket Rehab, which “offers 24/7 real-time recovery support and relapse prevention for its members for free through an online community of volunteer providers.” https://www.getpocketrehab.com/.
- Sober Grid, which bills itself as “the largest mobile sober community” that allows users a free “personalized, easy-to-access resource for tracking and sharing progress with others, giving and receiving support,” and now includes “24/7 live peer coaching.” https://www.sobergrid.com/.
- I Am Sober, which allows users to “connect with others that have the same addiction, and at the same point in their sobriety.” https://iam sober.com/.
All of the aforementioned apps are available through the Google Play or Apple stores, and they’re at your disposal whenever you want — or find the willingness — to make use of them.
For those in recovery, it’s always important to stay connected. After all, the recovery literature of one of the aforementioned programs puts it explicitly: “The therapeutic value of one addict helping another is without parallel.”
I learned early on that staying sober on my own is next to impossible, and while the coronavirus makes it difficult to stay connected to my brothers and sisters also on this journey, it’s not impossible. It just takes a little more willingness to do what needs to be done to maintain those ties, and the recognition that if I was willing to do anything to get high, I can expend the same amount of energy toward getting better, if I so choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.