It doesn’t get talked about a lot, but there’s an unmistakable link between addiction and mental illness.
For one thing, both face a lot of stigma from those who think that willpower alone is enough to “get over” drugs and alcohol or control mental health problems like depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder. Despite the fact that all of those issues have been recognized as legitimate illnesses by the medical and scientific communities, there’s still a lot of shame associated with both, and that only serves to keep the afflicted from seeking help.
But there’s also hard data that demonstrates just how intertwined the two are. Both are widespread — according to the nonprofit organization Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, about 23.5 million Americans, are addicted to alcohol and drugs. That’s roughly one out of every 10 individuals in this country ages 12 and older (10%, in case you’re bad at math, like me).
Mental illness, on the other hand, is even more prevalent: A report by the National Bureau of Economic Research titled “Mental Illness and Substance Abuse” states that 43% of the population “has had a diagnosable mental illness at some point in their lives,” and that “individuals with an existing mental illness consume roughly 38% of all alcohol” and “44% of all cocaine.” When you factor in individuals who have battled mental illness at some point in their lives, those percentages are even greater: 69% of all alcohol and 84% of all cocaine.
Reputable addiction treatment centers have long recognized that connection, and what addiction counselors and specialists have found is that many people who present with an addiction to drugs and alcohol often have undiagnosed mental health issues.
They may have never seen a psychiatric care provider, but for large periods of their lives, they’ve struggled with clinical depression or anxiety or any number of other mental health issues.
They don’t know what’s wrong with them; only that they never feel comfortable in their own skin, and the use of alcohol and drugs becomes a way to self-medicate those feelings. The only problem, of course, is that those substances become a problem in and of themselves, and eventually those individuals find themselves with both a mental illness and an addiction. They have what’s referred to in clinical terms as a co-occurring disorder, or a dual diagnosis, and it makes treatment more complicated — but certainly not impossible. Most of the time, they have to be detoxed from drugs and alcohol, which will interfere with any potential medication to treatment their mental illness. Only then can an exact diagnosis be made and a treatment regimen defined, and those who are fighting both can get the relief they were looking for all along.
It’s important to keep in mind that not everyone with mental illness is also an addict or an alcoholic, and not everyone who struggles with an addiction is also fighting mental illness.
But the correlation between the two can’t be ignored, and the more both are discussed openly, honestly and without judgment, the better we, as a community, will be able to help those who need it. To that end, I wanted to make you aware of strides that NAMI Maryville — the Blount County-based chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill — are making in that direction.
With local groups across the nation, NAMI is an “advocacy group originally founded as a grassroots group by family members of people diagnosed with mental illness,” the mission of which is “building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.”
Locally, NAMI Maryville hosts two regular meetings: a bipolar support group, for family members with a bipolar loved one or for those who suffer from it themselves, meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, and a support group for caregivers of the mentally ill meets from 6-7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. Both meetings take place at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville.
In addition, there’s a special eight-week long “Family-to-Family” session that begins at 6 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. It’s set up to assist “family members and caregivers of adults with a mental health diagnosis,” and the topics covered include problem management, communication, crisis planning, boundary setting, self-care, brain anatomy, the biology of brain disorders and medication and treatment options. The courses will be taught by trained NAMI Maryville volunteers and take place from 6-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 6. If you can’t make it tonight, that’s alright — NAMI Maryville representatives have assured me that you can pre-register and begin attending next Monday. To register, email nami.maryville@gmail.com or call 865-556-6635.
If you have a loved one struggling with mental illness, please consider attending, because like addiction, it’s a disease that can have ripple effects beyond just the patient. Just as peer support is so very critical for addiction recovery, it’s also a component of mental illness care that can make a world of difference. And the beautiful thing about these support groups?
They’re all free. In a time when a trip to the doctor will set you back a couple of hundred bucks, free is good. And it’s even better when the support group is affiliated with an amazing organization like NAMI.
Give them a call, and give it a try. You don’t have anything to lose, and you might just have everything to gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.