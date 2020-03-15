Everybody’s losing their minds about the Coronavirus, and I’m over here thinking about an old wheelbarrow.
I don’t mean to downplay any alarm over COVID-19. It’s a serious illness that’s shutting down entire nations and has been declared a global pandemic. Despite the squawking by some that it’s a “hoax” designed for nefarious political purposes, the deaths in this country and overseas are a testament to the reality of the threat. I’m a pretty level-headed guy, but the anxiety I’ve felt over the past week has surpassed anything I can remember save for the days after 9-11.
There’s so much about this bug that’s unknown, and speaking solely for me, that precipitates a lot of fear. One of the reasons I didn’t get clean for so long was because the thought of life without drugs and alcohol terrified me. It represented a journey into a future shrouded in mystery, the wonder and beauty of which I couldn’t comprehend in my addicted state. And so I chose the familiarity of addiction. It was miserable, but it was also comfortable, because I knew what to expect.
Not knowing what to expect is frightening, and that applies to the Coronavirus, I think. However, there are familiar ways of thinking that those of us in recovery can call upon in these times that offer us some measure of comfort.
Which brings me back to that old wheelbarrow.
It sits in my side yard, propped up against the side of the house, and this time of year, when we’re putting out plants and trees and preparing the garden, it earns its keep. It was sky blue at one time, and the paint on the underside has held onto that color, although its hue has faded over the course of 40-something years since my dad bought it.
I don’t remember how it came to be mine. I suppose the old man bought himself something new, one of those garden carts with the off-road tires and the pull handle that traversed the backyard of his suburban neighborhood home with ease. I could probably use one of those myself, but whenever I look at the price tags on them, I can’t bring myself to buy one. That old machine, I think, still gets the job done.
That old wheelbarrow never let my father down, and it continues to do whatever task I require of it. The bowl is rust-flecked but solid, and the tire needs replacing … but that old machine works just like it always has, and every time I pull it out in preparation for another Saturday afternoon of work, I think of my dad, and how the old machines of our lives are often the truest.
That goes for the basics of a 12 Step fellowship that is usually the first introduction anyone has to a recovery program. I’m talking about the Serenity Prayer, which we use to open and close our meetings. It’s simple and likely familiar to a great many people who have never set foot in a recovery meeting: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things that I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
When all else fails … when our sponsor doesn’t answer his phone and our fellow recovering addicts and alcoholics are busy or we can’t get to a meeting because we’re all practicing “social distancing” to keep ourselves and our communities healthy … the Serenity Prayer is the “old machine” of our sobriety. It is our mantra, something we can say over and over (and we often do), because in it we find solace for the things that worry us, that concern us, that cause us anxiety.
The things that cause us fear. Things like COVID-19. It is simple, it is direct and even if you don’t believe in God, it’s an entreaty to forces beyond our control to provide us with a little sanity in these very turbulent times. “To accept the things I cannot change”: The sweeping spread of the Coronavirus, for instance. The 24 hour news cycle that brings us every latest casualty update. The panicked purchases of every conceivable consumer good on the shelves.
“The courage to change the things I can”: Washing my hands. Thoughtful planning for my own family’s immediate future. Looking out for my elderly mother. Watching out for my neighbors. Respecting my community by self-quarantining if I show any symptoms.
“And the wisdom to know the difference”: And this, then, is the linchpin. If I accept the things I cannot change, then why give them space in my head? And if I have the ability to do things to make a difference in my life and the lives of those around me, why not focus my energies there instead?
There is serenity to be had, if we only seek it, even in these uncertain times. The Serenity Prayer is one of those “old machines” of spiritual solace that has been around, in some form or fashion, for centuries, and it’s as applicable today as it ever was — for addicts and non-addicts alike. May we all say it a time or two in the days, weeks and months to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.