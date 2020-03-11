My son got married a week and a half ago.
No, not Ezra. I realize it’s been a while since I’ve written about him, but the last thing a 14-year-old teen wants is for his old man to wax nostalgic about him in the pages of the newspaper. And Cullen, my middle child, is only 6.
I’m referring to my “son” Spencer. We’ve only met once, but in that brief moment, both of our lives changed.
Last summer, my wife and I took our two youngest to downtown Knoxville to take part in the annual Knox Pride parade. We marched with her company, Discovery, through a festive, boisterous and beautiful crowd that lined both sides of Jackson Avenue and Gay Street. As a white, cisgender, heterosexual male who likely doesn’t look good in drag, I opted to carry a sign: “Free Dad Hugs.” I was hesitant to even do that, but mostly because I’m clearly aware that a skinny, weasel-faced, tattooed guy who looks much younger than his 47 years doesn’t fit the paternal stereotype.
But carry it I did, and rewarded I was. There were plenty of good-natured hugs of frivolity and camaraderie — after all, what is Pride if not a celebration? To see so many same-sex couples unafraid to hold hands or share a kiss of affection in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon in a Southern city was nothing short of humbling, because that’s something so many of us heterosexual couples take for granted. Up until 2003, gay sex between consenting adults was illegal in many parts of the country. Up until 2015, gay couples couldn’t get married. Of all documented hate crimes in 2018, almost 19% of them stemmed from anti-LGBTQ bias. To have a parade on one day of the year in which they lift one another up, acknowledge one another’s struggles and celebrate one another’s individuality and basic humanity? As a straight white guy with all the privileges afforded to me because of that, the least I can do is walk alongside them with a sign offering hugs.
Because believe me, there were individuals who needed them. The first girl stepped off the curb shortly after the parade started and threw her arms around me, and in her longing for a simple gesture of affection, I felt her pain. I can’t begin to imagine what her relationship with her own father must be like to crave a “dad hug” from a random stranger, but it broke my heart. Throughout the parade route, there were those little moments of grace, complete strangers in need of affection from a guy staggered by the honor to share some.
And then there was Spencer. I’ve learned since that as a trans man, his family hasn’t been the most supportive. None of them came to his wedding, and his own father largely has shunned him. On that warm June afternoon, he stepped off the curb and opened his arms, and the look on his face shattered me.
“Please? Please?”
It was all he could say. We stood there for a moment, in the middle of Gay Street in downtown Knoxville, and embraced. The salutation that had been my fallback throughout the route — “Happy Pride!” — seemed woefully inept in the face of such a deep ache of his young soul, and the only thing I managed to say was, “You are loved.” The tide of the parade pulled me on, and as I staggered to catch up with my wife and kids, wiping tears from my cheeks, all I could do was offer up prayers for thanksgiving for being able to provide a little solace to such wounded souls. That there can be such cruelty and outright hatred for men and women like Spencer and everyone else who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community is beyond the scope of my ability to fathom. That it’s often wrapped in the barbed wire justification of religion is incomprehensible.
That evening, I wrote a Facebook post about my parade experience, and I described Spencer, although I didn’t know his name. The post went viral on social media, and not only did someone unite us, they posted pictures of our embrace. We’ve corresponded off and on ever since, and we always begin our exchanges the same:
“Hey, son.”
“Hey, Dad!”
In all honesty, I still feel that nagging self-doubt that made me question my place in the parade. After all, my busy life prevented me from attending Spencer’s wedding, and as a father figure, I do well to keep my three biological children alive. That Spencer bestows upon me an honorary title is an honor I don’t take lightly, and so I celebrate him and his wedding. That he has found a loving bride who accepts him, whose family accepts him and a community of individuals who lift him up in love instead of castigation is the most a faux-dad can hope for, and while I wasn’t able to be at the ceremony, I salute him nonetheless.
So congratulations, “son.” May your bliss be long, and may your heart be full. I look forward to seeing you at this year’s Pride parade and giving you both a hug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.