Chances are good that some of you may have a drinking problem, and you don’t even realize it.
Or, more to the point, you do — but your life, for the most part, is completely normal. You’re not getting pulled over nightly for DUIs, you don’t smack your family around, you don’t wake up at 2 a.m. in the gutter outside the bar.
You just drink. A lot. Perhaps every day. And sometimes, when you’re drinking alone and you’re on your fifth or sixth of the evening and you’re mostly just pleasantly buzzed … you look at the amount you consume and the effects it has and the toll its taking on your body and you think, “Am I an alcoholic?”
Maybe. Maybe not. But there’s the first sign that your drinking is problematic: People who don’t have a problem, don’t wonder if they do.
I bring all this up because National Public Radio reported on a study released earlier this month in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. The findings, compiled by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) pulling data from the National Center for Health Statistics, were sobering (pun most definitely intended): “Researchers estimate deaths from alcohol-related problems have more than doubled over the past nearly 20 years. Death certificates spanning 2017 indicate nearly 73,000 people died in the U.S because of liver disease and other alcohol-related illnesses. That is up from just under 36,000 deaths in 1999.”
And while men continue to die at higher rates of alcohol-related causes, the greatest increases, according to the study, were among women and those middle-aged and older.
At the treatment center where I now work full time, we spend a lot of efforts marketing our ability to treat addicts; nationwide, the opioid epidemic gets most of the headline real estate in publications like The Daily Times.
But booze is the addict’s steady girl, and despite the number of addicts who come to Cornerstone for help, alcohol-related admissions have held steady, percentage-wise, since we first opened 30 years ago. Most of that, of course, can be attributed to the fact that we live in a society awash in drugs and alcohol. Drinking isn’t just a problem; it’s a vice industry that’s been weaponized, and when you combine that with the natural human tendency to turn to the most readily available legal chemical to relieve stress, increase enjoyment or dull emotional pain, you’re putting anyone who drinks in the Star Chamber of potential alcoholism.
Combine that with genetics and a biological predisposition toward dopamine sensitivity, and some of those who enter are going to come out the other side as alcoholics.
“But,” you may be wondering, “how do I know if I have a drinking problem?” Glad you asked, because not everyone who drinks heavily is an alcoholic, and not everyone who partakes on occasion drinks normally. It’s not about how much or how little an individual drinks; it’s about the effects it has on an individual’s life. With that in mind, there are certain indicators that might be a sign you need to reevaluate whether you have an issue:
• Obviously, the big ones are no-brainers. Normal drinkers don’t go to jail regularly for alcohol-related offenses. Normal drinkers don’t get the shakes in the morning until they can take the edge off with a drink. Normal drinkers don’t routinely blackout.
• Others may seem innocuous enough but could be problematic. For example, do you drink daily, even if you’re alone? Do you schedule regular stops at the liquor store as part of your evening commute?
Do you have to think long and hard to remember the last time you went an entire 24 hours without drinking?
• Do you hide certain aspects of your drinking? For instance, do you have two or three at lunch, even if you’re by yourself? Do you keep a pint in your desk drawer, or add a little vodka to your morning coffee? Do you drink in any way that would make you feel awkward if other people found out?
• Is alcohol a part of every occasion? If you get bad news, do you need a drink to take the edge off? If the news is good, do you want to drink to celebrate? Is alcohol an omnipresent part of every social activity, whether it’s a night out at the bar or a summer lake excursion where someone makes sure to bring along a cooler full of beer?
• Have other people said something about your drinking — suggesting you might want to slow down, or marveling at your tolerance, or bragging about your ability to drink anyone else in your friend group under the table?
• Has drinking taken its toll on your heath — or worse, you suspect it has, but you don’t want to go to the doctor because you don’t want to hear him or her berate you about your drinking?
There are a number of other signs that you may have a drinking problem, and if you’re concerned enough to think about it further, I would suggest visiting the website Alcohol Screening — www.alcoholscreening.org — run by the nonprofit organization Center on Addiction. There, you’ll find a self-assessment test that will help you determine the extent of your drinking problem, or if you have one at all, as well as offer suggestions for what to do about it.
Remember: Being an alcoholic doesn’t mean you’re homeless, sleeping in the gutter and panhandling on the streets. It’s also not a mark of shame. And if nothing else, determining for certain whether you do have a problem can give you the tools you need to keep from becoming part of those statistics that, like those for other drugs, are only getting worse.
