As much as I would love to attend every single entertainment event I write about, if I did I would be broke and exhausted.
With three kids — including one who just turned 6 and another who celebrated her second birthday last month — I face the usual challenges of finding a sitter, but really I just can’t find the willingness to leave them on a weekly basis to go out and be entertained elsewhere. I think a lot of parents who love the adventure can appreciate that — work separates us from our kids for more than 40 hours every week, so Friday and Saturday nights in front of the home fires is a place of respite and renewal.
If I made it to see a dozen entertainment events during the entirety of 2019, I’d be surprised. I don’t foresee that changing a whole lot in 2020, but fortunately, there are enough family-friendly events around East Tennessee that can entertain both my wife and I and our kids. Sunday was the perfect example, and thanks to the Blount County-based theatrical troupe Primary Players, we all were delighted by the group’s performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
I’m not sure what I expected — I’ve written about the group for years now, but this is the first time I’ve taken in one of their shows. I suppose that somewhere in the back of my mind, I anticipated what a lot of people do: a quaint little production with off-pitch singing, cutesy props and the adorable cacophony of kids who miss their cues or wait to have dialogue prompts whisper-shouted at them from the side of the stage.
Logically, I knew better. My friend John Cherry, the director of many Primary Players productions, has been touting the professional accomplishments of these young actors ever since we first sat down at Gracie’s in Alcoa to talk about them. Given John’s own theatrical experience and accomplishments, I’ve never had any reason to doubt him. At the same time, I think we’re so used to just expecting mediocrity and praising it as excellence when it comes to kids that even I was expecting to be underwhelmed.
I get it: Chest-thumping about participation trophies aside, we always want to encourage effort and laud risk by young people who put themselves out there. I know a great many adults who would freeze up if they were to step onto the Nutt Theatre stage at the Clayton Center in front of several hundred people. Ask them to not only remember lines, but deliver them while playing a fictional character? Forget about it. That alone makes a child actor worthy of appreciation.
Far too often, however, the term “child actor” makes us think of all of the school plays and church productions that were as cringeworthy as they were cute. “Professional” wasn’t part of the description, nor was it expected to be. With the Primary Players, however, it’s a bar that was set when the organization was first established in 2005, because the founders knew then what the rest of us discover when we first see a Primary Players show: Children and professionalism aren’t mutually exclusive. Children’s theater doesn’t have to be a half-hearted effort. And the end result can be every bit as entertaining, whimsical, dazzling and inspiring as theatrical accomplishments by adults several times their age.
From the sets to the costumes, “The Wizard of Oz” was an accurate and faithful recreation of the classic film. Cherry and his team went out of their way to add little touches here and there that weren’t necessary but certainly strengthened the story: lighting the parts of the story set in Kansas in muted yellow to echo the sepia tones of the original film, while the segments of the story set in Munchkinland and Oz were dazzling displays of vibrant color. Those little nuances extended to the costumes as well: The role of the Wicked Witch didn’t require a pointy chin, but actress Margaret Hamilton had one in the film, and Primary Players actress Grace Ballard sported one in the show. From the whiskers on the Cowardly Lion’s face to actor Josiah Mustaleski’s purposefully stiff gait and speech as the metallic Tin Man, these young thespians went out of their way to inhabit characters that have been an iconic part of popular culture for 80 years.
And that doesn’t even begin to touch on their acting chops. The actors in each of the lead roles were marvelous, but I must give a special shoutout to Colin Hood as the Cowardly Lion, whose combination of body tics, physical quirks and deft sense of timing nearly stole the show — and that’s saying a lot, given the talent that surrounded him on that stage.
At the end of the performance, when the cast recognize Ken Hawkins (the show’s music director) and Cherry, both men beamed as they were met with a standing ovation — as well they should have. Along with a handful of other adults in supporting roles, they put together a production that was, without a doubt, the most professional stage entertainment in East Tennessee all weekend. That it was a musical by children matters not — they are actors in every sense of the world, and both Blount County and the East Tennessee arts communities are better places thanks to their talented contributions.
