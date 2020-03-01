The New York Times published a harrowing story last week regarding a pilot program in Carter County, Tennessee, that’s teaching public schoolchildren as young as 6 years old to administer Narcan.
Narcan, in case you haven’t heard, is the overdose reversal drug naloxone. If administered to someone who’s experiencing an overdose on heroin or other opioids, it sends the individual into immediate withdrawal, reversing the intoxicating effects of opioids that can, in amounts too great or potent, be deadly.
My son is 6, and I can’t imagine him being saddled with that sort of responsibility. As I write this, he’s watching a couple of young people on DC Kids play a game that requires them to balance plastic cups on a Batman symbol that’s floating in water. It’s completely inane and goofy and seemingly pointless through adult eyes, but he’s enraptured.
I try to imagine him watching me, always watching, because I’m in the grips of my addiction, and he never knows when I’m going to nod off because I’m high. I try to imagine how part of that routine would be making sure I don’t have a lit cigarette in my hand when I pass out, or that I haven’t left the stove on. I try to imagine a life where he’s used to getting himself something to eat for dinner, or put himself to bed, because daddy has to “run an errand.”
I try to imagine those things, and I cannot. I credit recovery for that, but my inability to imagine him in the situations in which some children in Carter County — and every county around the state, no doubt — fills me with such profound sorrow. That should not be a prerequisite for childhood in Tennessee in the year 2020. Kids — babies — should not be saddled with the responsibility of keeping mommy or daddy or Uncle Joe alive in the event they overdose. Kids should not have to know how to administer Narcan.
And it’s very easy to blame the parents who put them in such situations. How dare they, we wonder? Yes, it’s endangerment, and yes, there should be consequences, but we need to be very wary about making value judgments in these situations. Addicts and alcoholics aren’t “bad” people who need to be “good” — they’re sick people who need treatment, and acceptance of addiction and alcoholism as diseases does not, in any way, shape or form, absolve them from the responsibilities of the decisions they make and actions they choose while under the influence.
Because therein lies the rub: Unlike other illnesses, addiction and alcoholism involve decisions on the part of those who are afflicted that will undoubtedly bring harm — mental, emotional and even physical — to our loved ones. And over time, that harm morphs into its own sickness: dysfunction in the family dynamic that, in the case of children who are being taught to administer Narcan, can have profound and far-reaching consequences.
That dysfunction becomes habit-forming as family members and loved ones become sick because of our actions and their choices — we’re addicted to the drugs, and they become addicted to us. The difference between our addictions is that, with the drugs, the addicts get to escape the emotional toll of their lifestyle for whatever periods of bliss that the high brings. Family members have no such respite — every waking hour is consumed by worry, dread, anger or fear, and it can become so toxic that their abilities to have healthy relationships with others is jeopardized.
Parents, wives, husbands and need to take care of themselves — for themselves and the others in their lives. Worry and concern are one thing; obsession, depression and ever-present fear is another level entirely, and one that demands you take care of yourself first. It’s a sign that we’re making you sick — and that if you continue to put our well-being above your own, we’re both only going to get worse.
Children, however ... those kids being taught to give Narcan to loved ones who overdose ... don’t have that luxury. They can’t “take care of themselves,” because in many cases they are the caretakers — and that’s a tragedy that’s profoundly depressing. I don’t know what the solution is, but those babies need our help. As extended family members, as neighbors, as fellow human beings, we’re enabling addiction to persist and propagate when we resort to teaching children to administer Narcan rather than investing in treatment and recovery options that might reduce the need for Narcan in the first place.
