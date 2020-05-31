In these troubled times, I cling to this single recovery mantra more than ever:
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things that I can; and the wisdom to know the difference.”
If you’ve never attended a recovery meeting, it’s usually recited in unison to open the hour or so we spend opening our hearts and minds and sharing our struggles and triumphs. It’s printed on signs that hang on meeting house walls; in the literature we draw upon as guidance; on bumper stickers we put on our cars and T-shirts we wear and, in some fellowships, we say it again to close the meeting. It’s a brief, powerful delineation of where our power lies, and when the news headlines are nonstop claxons that signal disturbance and unease, it can be a buffer against hopelessness and helplessness.
I freely admit, the first part of that prayer is the most difficult. There are many things I know I cannot change, but the serenity to accept them is a hard thing to procure. I can’t change the death of George Floyd, therefore I must accept it. But what can I change? There are many things I can do, and one of those is to start a dialogue about prejudice and protest and the systemic sickness of racism that is still very much alive in America.
Oh, we like to pretend it’s not. We elected a black president, didn’t we? That’s one thing I hear so many who don’t want to acknowledge how deeply ingrained racial issues are in our culture tout. But consider: The first slave was brought to these shores in 1619. The 13th Amendment of the Constitution was passed in 1865, meaning that for 246 years that whites occupied this continent, black people were kept in chains.
But it would be almost another century before the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, and up until then, “separate but equal” was a hollow way of denying equality to those same individuals we had kept in bondage. And while overt racism has steadily declined in the years since, it still rears its ugly head. Two years ago, in fact, a handful of white supremacists protested outside a Maryville church, holding signs that said “White Pride Worldwide” and “It’s Great to Be White.”
And that doesn’t even begin to peel back the layers of decisions about economics, infrastructure, education, culture, law enforcement and more that keep entire communities in a cycle of crime, poverty, disenfranchisement and turmoil. There are still people of color right here in Blount County who remember the Klan burning crosses and riding the night roads of the Hall community when schools were integrated here, so you can’t tell me that after almost 350 years of outright oppression, 60 years of half measures have been enough to make things good.
It’s not. Not by a long shot. And while I can say the Serenity Prayer to bring me some peace, if I stop after the first line and shrug my shoulders because I’m powerless over the past, then I’m not taking a hard look at the things within my power to change that can make a difference.
What are those things? Having a conversation, to begin with. We don’t know what we don’t know, and it’s OK to admit that you have no clue where to start, as long as you have the willingness to do something. I would suggest looking into attending meetings — digital or otherwise — of Blount County Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ). The organization’s goal? “White people often have opportunities to challenge racism that people of color do not have. We challenge white people to recognize our power, to talk with other white people about racism and to take responsibility for challenging the systemic racism of American society.” Want more information? Email blountcountysurj@gmail.com, or “Like” the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/blountcountysurj. There’s also Blount County United, “a community organization committed to working for racial justice in Blount County” that works toward “what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called the Beloved Community — a space open and welcoming where we can all come together as one.” You can find out more information at www.blountcountyunited
.org.
Those are good places to start, especially for individuals who feel, as I did watching the news out of Minneapolis, that while we’ve come far, there is still so much farther to go. We are indeed powerless over what happened there, but we most certainly are not when it comes to our own community. Already, there are individuals and groups here doing good and hard work to heal divides, to combat racial issues and to promote diversity.
That word — diversity — is one that often strikes fear in those who feel beholden to the status quo. The threat of it maintained “colored” water fountains and bathrooms for decades, and discussion of it now stirs up a hornets’ nest of emotions in those who feel its pendulum has swung too far the other way. There will always be those individuals, and while hearts can be won and minds changed sometimes through respectful discourse, there comes a time when the third part of the Serenity Prayer has to be recognized.
“The wisdom to know the difference.” For too long, I’ve fought in these pages, on social media and just about any other platform I can find to excoriate, to castigate, to call out. More often than not, it does no good, and while I certainly knew that on some level, whatever wisdom that allowed me to discern the difference was set aside in favor of the adrenaline rush of fight and fury. But the older I get, the lower such conflicts sit in my soul, until I come away from such exchanges feeling as if nothing was accomplished.
I guess you could say that the value of my serenity has become greater than whatever mean-spirited joy I might have felt in the heat of a debate, and I’ve finally found the courage to change. At 18 years sober, it’s about time, but that’s the beautiful thing about recovery: It’s all about the journey instead of the destination … much like our humanity. I’m grateful for knowing the difference today, and for the opportunity to do what I can to make a difference in my corner of the world.
