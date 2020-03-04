Like most of you, I awakened Tuesday morning to reports of devastation out of Nashville, where 40 buildings and 10 deaths are being reported as I write this.
The tornado that ravaged Music City seems to have taken everyone by surprise, and looking at pictures and reading first-hand reports from friends — including singer-songwriter Andrew Leahey, who had just played The Basement East on Monday night mere hours before it was demolished — I can’t help but flash back to a spring night in Booneville, Mississippi, when I was 7 or 8 years old.
My grandmother lived at the end of a dead end road named after her late husband, who died before I was born. My grandfather was the Prentiss County road supervisor before his death from a heart attack the year before I was born, and in the years that followed, my grandmother carved out her life as a widower on a plot of land above a stretch of woods through which my brother and I crawled and explored as kids.
There was a path down through those trees, a combination of old-growth timber and scrub pines, down to a pond where she would take us fishing for bream and catfish, a body of water about the size of half of a football field that seemed enclosed in the perma-twilight shadows of overhanging trees. Before the hillside began its descent, there was an old tin outbuilding in which she stored her mower, tiller and various and sundry garden tools that she used to coax food from the earth.
It was an oven in the summers and drafty in the winters, and as a child, I always felt a little trepidation accompanying her in there. Snakes were plentiful in this part of Mississippi, most of them harmless, but every once in a while a cottonmouth would come crawling up from the water down below to sun itself on the crumbling cinder blocks upon which her shed sat.
And sometimes, they would slither down the concrete steps leading down into a storm cellar that sat beneath it. Mississippi isn’t Kansas, but the risk for tornadoes in that part of the Magnolia State is greater than you might think. Prentiss County averages roughly two a year, and since 1950, when record-keeping began, 122 tornadoes have been documented in and around Booneville.
And one of those came through on a night when I was a kid, sleeping on a fold-out cot in the spare bedroom of the little brick house there at the end of Tidwell Drive.
I knew something was wrong by the way my father shook me awake, telling me to get my clothes and my shoes on. The power was out, and the dearth of background noise from the rattling water heater in the hallway closet made the sound of pelting rain against the windows sound like bullets. In the kitchen, my grandmother sat by candlelight, hunched beside a weather radio.
“Wildy” — that’s what she called my father — “we’ve gotta go. Now.”
She grabbed the radio and a flashlight as my mother, her face white, gripped my hand and pulled me toward the carport door. My father scooped up my brother, and we pushed the screen door open against the storm. Outside, the yard felt like the surface of the moon, alien and foreboding, as we made our way through winds that staggered my father’s steps to the top of those concrete stairs.
My grandmother didn’t hesitate, urging us onward with the worry of a woman who’d spent more than a few nights down there. I had no idea what was going on, but I did have the presence of mind to ask about snakes. My father ignored me as we hustled into the concrete room cut into the red clay hillside above the forest that now sounded like an artillery range.
Limbs cracked and trees crashed, and lightning illuminated it all through the square Plexiglas window that was several inches thick. My grandmother’s neighbors, to whom she had extended an open invitation, were already huddled in one corner, holding an oil lamp and dripping rain from their run across the back field. My father lowered me to a concrete bench beside my brother, and my arms immediately found my mother.
“It’s a tornado, honey,” she whispered.
I knew what they were, but in that moment, the myth of pictures and grade-school textbook explanations blossomed into a terrifying reality. I pictured a funnel cloud a half-mile wide, bearing down on us, intent on turning my grandma’s house into kindling and sucking the tin building on the other side of the concrete slab above us up into the sky.
I don’t know how long we spent down there. Above us, the tin groaned and strained against gale-force winds, and down in the woods, the constant thud of falling trees sounded like a great and terrible animal making its way up the hill. We sat in the dark, listening to my grandmother’s weather radio, and I suppose I must have made some sort of peace with our impending doom, because I fell asleep.
Light was coming through that window in the steel door when my mom woke me up: “We’re safe. Everything’s OK.”
To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever heard four words that filled me with greater relief. The house was still standing, and the woods, although battered and beaten, were right where they had always been. My father stood in the gravel driveway, staring at black clouds on the western horizon, a stark contrast to the blue in the east that caressed the rising sun.
Our supposed dominance over nature, I learned that night, is a sham. I was reminded of it again on Tuesday, and looking at the pictures of devastation to our friends and neighbors to the west, my heart aches.
