One of the great joys of my life is that even though I’m no longer the full-time entertainment writer for The Daily Times, I still get to contribute to this fine publication on a weekly basis.
I’ve had to scale back, to pick and choose what shows and bands and events I cover, because there are only so many hours in a week, and my employment with Cornerstone of Recovery keeps me busy — to say nothing of three kids and a bunch of critters and a house we’re constantly updating and upgrading. On top of that, I have a few other side hustles, of both the paying and the volunteer variety, that demand attention, so a lot of my nights are spent staying up late, doing what needs to be done.
One of the biggest points of pride has been the ongoing interview series The Ties That Bind Us, which began under the auspices of the drug and alcohol treatment center where I work but has since taken on a life of its own. Every week, I get to talk to a musician about addiction and recovery, and the stories are personal tales of triumph over addiction and alcoholism. It’s another way of pushing back against the stigma that anyone would voluntarily sign up for a life of dereliction, degradation and misery. Judging by the comments on social media about anything that touches on those topics, some of y’all still need some serious help in understanding that addiction and alcoholism are legitimate medical conditions, defined as such by the vast majority of healthcare providers and scientists.
I try to maintain a line of demarcation between my twice-monthly addiction/recovery columns and these entertainment/personal ponderings, but The Ties That Bind Us (found at www.thetiesthatbindus.org) is a juncture where the two intersect. I’ve long felt that songwriters who turn their reflective eyes inward to take stock of their own demons usually produce superior material than the pop fare that’s passed along for mass consumption by the mainstream. There’s nothing wrong with the latter; people also need music to escape, and if you’d rather not be reminded of how mean this world can be, I don’t blame you. But some of us aren’t able to articulate the things we feel, and when a songwriter comes along who can put into words the darker stirrings of our own souls, it becomes a powerful totem.
I’ve got to credit B.J. Barham, the frontman for the North Carolina-based outfit American Aquarium, for the inspiration to launch The Ties That Bind Us. B.J. documented his own descent into addiction’s madness on the record “Burn.Flicker.Die,” and its follow-up, 2015’s “Wolves,” was released when he’d been sober for about six months. It’s a powerful, unflinching look at the effects addiction has on families, summed up in the opening track, “Family Problem,” a haunting dirge in which the singer realizes what the future holds for him if he continues down the path he’s on: “Just like my mother’s brother, I’ve got the family problem / she still calls me sobbing, Lord, begging me to quit / and every time I see her, she says I’ve got his eyes / and constantly reminds me he was dead by 45 ...”
“Yeah, that was my Uncle Benny,” Barham told me that year. “He died when I was a teenager, but he was always my favorite. I didn’t know when I was a kid that he was drunk; I just thought he was loud and the life of the party. I didn’t realize that when he went out to his car every 15 minutes, he was taking a pull off a bottle because my grandmother didn’t want him drinking in the house.
“And eventually, that was me, showing up at family reunions at 10 a.m. after three hours in the bar, and my mom saying, ‘You know who you remind me of? Your Uncle Benny.’ I saw myself going down a pretty disgusting path, and it doesn’t end well. I watch VH-1, so I knew where it was going. And it got to a point where I said no to myself, and I meant it, and I didn’t do it anymore.”
While addicts themselves get a lot of attention, little of it is often paid to the fact that it is a family disease, meaning we make everyone around us sick — with worry, with fear, with anger, with frustration, with resentment. All of those things are brought to light on “III,” the latest by the Americana outfit The Lumineers, which tells the story of addiction’s devastation on three generations of a single family across the span of that record. I had the privilege of interviewing Lumineers co-founder Wesley Schultz recently for The Ties That Bind Us, and he went into great detail about a relative of his wife who just can’t seem to get her life together, no matter how many hands are offered in assistance.
It’s been maddening and heartbreaking, he said … but in the creation of “III,” he began to see addiction in a new light.
“We had a lot of misconceptions about addiction going into this,” he told me. “People talk about being humbled by success, and I don’t really understand that concept. I think success builds up your ego, but I’ve never been more humbled than being around an addict and thinking, I was wrong — it’s not about willpower or some silver bullet solution, and the reason that I was wrong is that no one would ever do this voluntarily. It’s such a powerful force, and so we had to figure out what someone’s responsibility is as the addict, and what our responsibility is as their family.
“All of that was so hard to wrap my head around, and this album, these songs, became an outlet, a meditation, on that. It’s not a prescription (for a solution); it’s a description. It’s, ‘This is what’s been happening,’ and just in sharing that, a lot of people are coming back to us with an energy and saying, ‘This has happened to me, too.’ I’ve heard that over and over, and there’s just an astonishing number of people touched by addiction, and an astonishing number of people who love someone dealing with it, or they themselves are dealing with it.”
To me, that’s the gold standard for art: to speak to the broader human experience, and to give us all a touchstone that reminds us we’re not alone. It’s the reason why so many of us love music as much as we do food or oxygen, and why my job as a music writer continues to be the most rewarding vocation I could have chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.