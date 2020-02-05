The J. Geils Band once crowed about how “Love Stinks,” and while the title of Saturday night’s open mic poetry slam may share the sentiment, co-host Lane Shuler readily admits — sometimes it goes the other way, too.
After all, Shuler — whom many of you may recognize from his work as a real estate broker with LeConte Realty, a member of Leadership Blount’s class of 2020 and his involvement with the Blount County “entrepreneurial ecosystem” Sky City Initiative — loves his life today. He’s happily married, he’s involved in his community (he’s a Townsend native and the son of Larry and Carol Shuler) and he’s back to traveling the country, doing what he loves: reciting spoken word and slam poetry with his performance partner and long-time friend, Jonathan “Courageous” Clark.
“Our biggest thing is, we want to provide a platform to people for expressing what they need,” Shuler told me this week. “We are a vehicle for what society is looking for, in a way. When we travel to colleges, we always call ahead and ask, ‘What are the biggest challenges on your campus?,’ and then we’ll focus on those topics in our show. So I think with ‘Love Stinks,’ we want to give people an outlet to talk about love however they want.”
It’s billed as “a night of haikus, poems, sonnets and more about how much you love love, or love to hate it!,” and it takes place at Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville. Last year’s “Love Stinks” event, presented under the banner of Knoxville Poetry Slam, featured a packed house, and Shuler is hoping for a repeat. It’ll provide the pair with a nice burst of enthusiasm going into 2020 national convention for the National Association of Campus Activities, which takes place Feb. 22-26 in Denver. It’s a prestigious event that has, in the past, launched the careers of entertainers like Andy Grammer and Dave Chappelle, and Clark and Shuler are the first poets from the East Tennessee area to be invited.
It’s a continuation of a passion that Shuler first fomented growing up as a fan of underground, socially conscious hip-hop at a young age. After high school, he attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, and during his college years recorded the album “The Best Way to Get There.” He graduated in 2009, returned to East Tennessee and after trying to break into the local hip-hop scene gave open mic poetry a try instead. He discovered the Knoxville Poetry Slam, a collection of rappers, rhymers and street poets who embrace a more visceral art form than a traditional poetry recital. It evolved out of Chicago in the mid-1980s, and the performances are judged on a numeric scale by members of the audience. Because such a ranking rewards actual talent, Shuler found it more gratifying than hip-hop.
His association with the group led to a friendship and eventual partnership with Clark; together the two formed I.N.K. in 2013, and they began touring around the country, performing a blend of duo poetry, solo poems and improvisational comedy, as well as leading the occasional poetry and writing workshops. As his career took off, however, the pair scaled back, but a show they did at West High School in Knoxville opened their eyes, he said.
“The pay was $40 per person, so we made $80 total, but it was so rewarding,” he said. “That made me realize that if you are constantly in search of the big paychecks, the happiness from that will always fade. The fact we did that show for $80 at West and were so overwhelmed with happiness from that show made us realize, ‘We’ve got to get back out there and get back to it.’
“We emailed a few people in the industry, letting them know what we’ve done and what we were looking to do, and we decided that if nobody wanted us, it would be God saying, ‘It’s over.’ Our dream company was Neon Entertainment out of Buffalo, which had signed some of the biggest named poets and put people to work all over the country, so we emailed them, and they eventually responded. We’ve signed with them, and now we’ve done two shows, one in Indiana and one in Kansas.”
The shift in perspective, he added, has made his resurrected national spoken word career (the pair never really went away locally) all the more rewarding.
“Knowing that what I’m doing is helping these college kids through tough times, that’s super rewarding,” he said. “We get to explore the country and help people, and that’s so cool.”
In a sense, he added, he’s found the balm for the restless spirit that brought him out of Townsend as a teen and sent him on a search for serenity on the road and in clubs. He’s had a taste of it here and there, but doing it to make his corner of the world a better place, as clichéd and sappy as that might seem, is more fulfilling than anything he’s done before.
“How would 19-year-old me feel about what I’m doing now? If I could tell him, ‘Maybe you’re not playing the biggest clubs in America, and maybe you’re not famous, but you’re taking what 19-year-old you is going through and giving others like you a road map to happiness and fulfillment and getting through stuff you couldn’t get through on your own’ … I think 19-year-old me would be so excited,” he said. “I’ve found so much peace in Maryville after always wanting to move and bounce around. I’ve built a home here, and I have people stopping me on the street and telling me they love what I’m doing.”
