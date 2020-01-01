A warm December wind blew across the parking lot of the meeting hall out in Rockford last Sunday, and I took a few minutes before the meeting started to come to reflect on the passage of time.
It seems like only yesterday that we were celebrating another new year — 12 months of endless possibilities. At the beginning of the year, the days to come seem infinite. Every minute and second of the next 52 weeks seems like currency burning a hole in some metaphorical pocket, and I itch to start new projects and try new things and go new places. I plan and plot and daydream and talk; I place expectations on the months to come that seem completely reasonable at the time.
The problem is, life has a way of laughing at even the best-laid plans. And when Dec. 31 comes around again, that list is often yellowed, dog-eared and mostly forgotten, the items upon it unchecked or blacked out. In the margins are dozens of hastily scribbled contingency plans or last-minute additions that require more immediate attention. The “wants” are replaced by “musts,” and the flights of fancy that seem both ambitious and achievable on Jan. 1 are shelved for another year.
I frequently wrestle with balance — striking it right and maintaining some semblance of serenity and sanity in the face of two jobs, a family life and recovery. It isn’t easy, and many times responsibilities and commitments take priority over the desire to check off some of those boxes. But I don’t get as melancholy on New Year’s Eve as I used to, and I think it’s in realizing that while certain plans may have been shelved, the hope that blooms so magnificently with each new year doesn’t have to be.
Every setback, every challenge, every change brings with it the possibility of something new. That old saying about how when one door closes, another opens? It’s true — very true. Many of us, however, let our disappointment cloud our vision, and we never see that other open door. Or, because it’s new and unexpected, we don’t want to walk through it because we fear what we may discover on the other side — not because it’s something scary, but because we’re creatures of habit, and a lot of times we’ll choose known discomfort over the unknown.
But it doesn’t have to be like that. Life is what we make of it, and most of the time our experiences in this world are defined solely by our perceptions. We have more choices than most of us realize, especially when it comes to our attitudes and responses. An old friend once told me that if I’m having a bad day, I can start it over any time I want — I just have to make the decision to do so, and then make a conscious effort to approach the rest of my day with new eyes and a new perspective.
Sitting on a retaining wall of concrete block on Sunday, my boots tracing random patterns in the gravel, I marveled at the life I’ve built here in Blount County. At this nondescript old building, where 12 Step groups meet daily to recover from alcoholism and addiction, I’ve been attending meetings for almost 19 years. My life has changed because of this place, and I’d like to think I’m a member of this community in good standing because of the work I’ve done here and the friends I’ve made here.
It’s a good life, and 2020 is a blank slate, waiting to be written in ways that aren’t entirely up to me, but to which I can apply my best efforts and my best attitude, if I just get out of my own way sometimes.
Although it’s Dec. 30 as I write this, I have no grand plans to ring in 2020. Tessa and I plan an early meal while the kids are at their grandmother’s, and when the clock strikes midnight, we’ll probably be in bed, surrounded by dogs and cats and slumbering children, in a house filled with more stuff than we know what to do with … with bills owed but not outstanding, money banked but not in abundance, a job to return to on Monday and a life that, regardless of the date on the calendar, will unfold as it’s supposed to, whether it’s 2020 or some other year.
It won’t necessarily be special, because it’ll be just another night in a life that’s special. I’m a blessed man, and when I stop my runaway thought train from slogging through a yard of worry, doubt and fear, I can truly appreciate that. I may not have everything that I want, but I have everything that I need. And with that, I can take each new day and make it something wonderful.
It’s all about perspective. Time doesn’t speed up or slow down; it runs as it always has. What I do with that time is what counts, and I hope that, if anything, I continue to realize that in the New Year. I hope that I take every opportunity to enjoy my life, to share love and to do whatever small part I can to make my little corner of the world a better place. And here’s hoping you do, too.
Happy New Year.
