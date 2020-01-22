The lights of the universe dimmed a little bit on Saturday night when David Olney died.
It’s the only way I can describe the loss of such a titular songwriter, and I didn’t know him as well as many. Suffice it to say that when you’re thought of as a songwriter’s songwriter, you make a mark, and Olney certainly did that. My friends Malcolm Holcombe and R.B. Morris, two of the finest songwriters I know, both considered Olney to be an inspiration, and on Sunday, it seemed all of Nashville took to social media to pour out their respects.
It was an apparent heart attack that took him, in the middle of a song at the 30A Songwriters Festival in South Walton, Florida. Scott Miller — another songwriter and a frequent subject of these pages — was on stage with him at the time and recounted Olney’s end on Facebook: “David was playing a song when he paused, said ‘I’m sorry’ and put his chin to his chest. He never dropped his guitar or fell off his stool. It was as easy and gentle as he was.”
Olney started playing guitar when he was 14, picking up lessons from an older brother who turned him onto the folk sounds of Leadbelly, The Kingston Trio and Woody Guthrie, among others.
A native of Rhode Island, college brought him south to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he started playing folk, blues and Appalachian music in area clubs.
At first, he tried to sneak his own songs in under the radar, adding them to the middle of his own set. By the time he was 19, writing songs was his passion, and shortly thereafter, he joined the band Simpson, recording Leadbelly’s classic “Black Betty” for that band’s debut album (the song was later recorded for fame and fortune by Ram Jam). And when he heard Kris Kristofferson’s debut album, he left North Carolina for good.
He arrived in Nashville in 1973, intent on making it as a mainstream songwriter, but his style didn’t fit the profile that publishing companies were seeking.
His songs, however, found fans among the elite group of Nashville mavericks that today are lauded as songwriting gods — men like Guy Clark and Rodney Crowell, who heaped praise on Olney’s songs. In 1978, he started Dave Olney and The X-Rays to give life to his own songs.
The band burned up the Nashville club circuit, opening for Elvis Costello and the Attractions and appearing on “Austin City Limits,” propelled by Olney’s theatrical stage presence.
“As far as writing songs goes, I try to look at it from a theatrical point of view,” Olney told me in 2005. “That way, I can get myself out of a song, and I’m not restricted to writing about just what happened to me. It’s like I can get in on writing the script, and then I can make my choices on how to present it as an actor.”
After The X-Rays came to an end in 1985, Olney began cutting a series of solo records for the Philo/Rounder label, all of which gained him acclaim with music critics on the fringe of mainstream country.
Along the way, his songwriting began to turn heads. Over the years, his work has been covered by such artists as Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Del McCoury, Lonnie Brooks and more. The late singer-songwriter and legendary Texan Townes Van Zandt once described Olney this way: “Anytime anyone asks me who my favorite music writers are, I say Mozart, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Bob Dylan and Dave Olney. Dave Olney is one of the best songwriters I’ve ever heard — and that’s true. I mean that from my heart.”
Over the years, as Olney toured the country, he began to find small, appreciative enclaves that welcomed him every time he returned. It may sound strange to learn that some of his best shows were in small Midwestern towns in states like Iowa, but fans there appreciated Olney for what he was: genuine.
“What draws people to the music is not a matter of education,” he told me in 2017. “They don’t think, ‘If I listen to this guy, I’m gonna get smarter.’ I’m a guy who reads a lot of books and thinks about things in a kind of literary way, and the people in these beer joints and places where I play, they want to hear that.
“I remember playing at this beer joint with (his old band) The X-Rays — this place called the Springwater. And there were only about 10 hardcore drunks there, but I was so happy to have a band and be playing, and I kept saying, ‘OK, ladies and gentlemen,’ even though there were very few ladies, and no gentlemen. But you could see they were thinking, ‘This guy is treating us with respect. Let’s give it a listen.’”
His ability to build bridges is perhaps the biggest loss to the world. Olney never had an exaggerated sense of his own importance, and he relished the challenge of winning over those who had never heard of him simply by the power of his songs. That, he told me, is what makes music a universal glue that bonds humanity together.
“They’re not going by charts and comparing you to Beyonce, and I can see it when I’m playing sometimes: Someone out there listens to the first song and goes, ‘That was OK; I’m gonna stay.’ And they’ll listen to the second song, and you’ll see that look on their face that says, ‘I like this. I don’t care if I’ve never heard of this guy; this is OK, and I’m gonna stay.’ That’s a magnificent thing, in my mind.”
Rest in peace, sir. Sing us a song, wherever you are.
