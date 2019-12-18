Christmas is upon us, and many of you, I’m sure, will begin your travels post-haste to be with kith and kin on one of the most sacred days of the year.
It’s a day when the trivial annoyances that may cleave relationships are repaired, at least temporarily, because outside of religious observances around the holiday, gathering with family fulfills a primal longing to embrace our loved ones as the cold winds blow and the long nights of winter drive us indoors.
“Family,” of course, can mean a great many things, but whether they’re your actual blood relatives or friends whose ties to you are thicker than genetics, I hope you have people with whom you can break bread next Wednesday. Such communion is sometimes the only thing that makes the hardships of existence on Planet Earth worth it.
As a guy prone to periods of nostalgia and with deep convictions about family and the meaning of that word, I find myself returning every holiday season to one of my favorite Christmas songs, written by East Tennessee’s own R.B. Morris. “A Winter’s Tale” was properly released on his 1999 album “Zeke and the Wheel,” although an earlier version appears on a collection of recordings from 1992-93, the long-out-of-print “Knoxville Sessions.”
Every holiday season, I call R.B. and thank him for writing such a beautiful song, because the simplicity of it moves me — chiming guitar, brush drumming and Morris’ plaintive description of a man trying to get home to his family through the East Tennessee winter: “It was Christmas in Newport city, and there was ice on Jefferson Highway / Thanksgiving had come and gone with the sun, now snow fell down for the holiday …”
A few years back, during an interview to promote a local show, I asked R.B. about that song and took copious notes, but I never did anything with them. Last week, thinking about “A Winter’s Tale,” I marveled over the words and how even without knowing anything about the names dropped in the lyrics, they evoke a warmth and sense of familiarity that’s made Morris such a respected songwriter around these parts for several decades now.
As a playwright, singer-songwriter, poet and performer, he’s had his songs covered by the great John Prine, earned high-profile praise from artists like Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle and served a tenure as the official Poet Laureate of the City of Knoxville. But there was a time, he told me back in 2016, when such acclaim was still in his future, and that’s where “A Winter’s Tale” comes from.
“I started writing it sometime in the mid-’70s, when I was living up in the mountains and logging cordwood and working at a sawmill with my ‘mountain mentor,’ George Stokely,” he told me back then. “We were just up in the woods, and I remember how that day comes, when you start smelling all the wood smoke as people start heating their homes for the first time of the season, and how that smoke would come up through the hollers.
“I came up in those parts, play music in old-timey bands — in Newport first, then further up the highway as you follow the river, up through Hot Springs and Del Rio, playing all those roadhouses up there, and the song is a little bit about that time that I started writing when I was up there working with George, and it got into the Christmas season a little bit.”
The traveler in his song stops by a place called Ruble’s “for whiskey and to share what there might be of company,” he croons. Ruble’s, he added, was a real bar in downtown Newport, not far from the junction of Highway 25 and Highway 70, on Woodlawn Street. It was the first bar he visited once he landed in Newport as a young man, he added.
“It was almost a little magical watering hole for a brief time when I was around, and it was when I was working up there in the mountains that I wrote the first verse and the first couple of lines of the second verse,” he said. “I had the music, a little melody that I could hear in my head, and I carried it like that for a long time. Probably a good 15 years.”
Fast-forward to the end of a marriage, and Morris sought respite with another friend, “Iron” John Webb, a woodworker of some renown who owned a place in the Corryton community of Knox County, in the shadow of House Mountain.
He gave Morris a spot to lay his head in a little outbuilding on his property — “7 feet wide, just big enough to get a mattress in” — and it was the week before Christmas. To give R.B. a little money in his pocket, Iron John offered to pay his friend to build a bridge.
“His house was set back off the road, and to walk out to his mailbox, you walked down to a dip, and he had a little Oriental bridge over that dip, and he wanted me to rebuild it,” Morris said. “I was rebuilding that bridge, 15 years after I started writing that song, and that’s when I finished it. That’s how it was written. Sometimes, you’ve just got to keep them around.”
Despite the time between birth and completion, the end result is a seamless story in which the narrator makes his way into the mountains, stopping at a traveler’s station “up high where the star light is frozen.” The attendant offers coffee and a place to stay the night, but the narrator politely declines: “I’d made up my mind, and I knew it was time, I’d done all my talking, and I set out a’walking, I’ve got people way up there who would see me again, I could be there by morning, and it’s where I was born, on a night just as white and dreamy …”
In my mind’s eye, I can feel his determination. I can feel his longing, and on Christmas Day, when I’m making the drive to pick up my mom and bring her to my house, I have no doubt I’ll be playing that song.
Thanks, R.B., for the Christmas gift that always gives back. And to the rest of you, have a merry Christmas.
