For the life of me, I can’t remember who, exactly, helped me to define my concept of God.
It’s possible, I suppose, that the person I picture in my mind — an older man, white hair, bushy eyebrows, one of those gruff old timers in the rooms of recovery who seemed like elder gods when I first got clean — doesn’t even exist. I might have cobbled him together out of a number of individuals who made such a deep and profound impact during the most impressionable time of my life, those men and women who took a 30-year-old kid under their wings and helped him let go of all the pain that he’d carried with him through his dark years.
Whether it was a real-life individual or a figment of my imagination, however, I hear those words often when I close my eyes and ponder the concepts of the spirit:
“Only two things you gotta know about God, kid. One: That there is one. And two: You ain’t him.”
I’m often asked about my particular beliefs, and in the columns I write for this publication, I’ve long avoided religious discussions. I envy, sometimes, those of you who are comfortable in the dogma and theology of your respective religions. I wish I could embrace your tenets and your traditions and your unwavering allegiance to faith. I’m afraid mine is a more nebulous thing, like something on the edge of my peripheral vision that I know is there but can’t quite see clearly.
Over the years, I’ve followed a number of paths for certain periods of time, and all of them have brought me some measure of comfort. I’ve watched Muslims pray fervently on intricately patterned rugs lovingly laid out to face Mecca … I’ve knelt at midnight Mass in an old Catholic church … I’ve watched the Holy Ghost fill believers with an unseen fire that drives them to undulate and ululate in arcane tongues … I’ve crawled gasping from a Native American sweat lodge, steam drifting off of reddened skin in smoky tendrils, collapsing into the cool summer grass beneath the purple gloaming of the coming night.
Every time, every single time, I’ve felt the presence of God, and perhaps that’s why I’ve never been able to commit to a specific path and remain there. The God I believe in is all of those things, a power that transcends our desire to box him into manmade denominations and definitions. What he is, I’m still figuring out, but I know he exists. And I most certainly know that I ain’t him.
That’s been on my mind a lot this week, the three-year anniversary of my father’s passing. Mom and Dad raised us in the Christian tradition; first as Baptists, and later in life as Cumberland Presbyterians. Both served me well as a child and a young adult, but the darkness of addiction pulled me from that path and pummeled me like the robbers who left the traveler from Jerusalem to Jericho by the side of the road. Recovery put me back together, but I was not the same. The limits of my old life no longer fit, and in all things, I sought to redefine myself mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
My father’s faith, however, never wavered. He never pushed or prodded me to return to his faith. My journey, he recognized, was my own, and whether it was out of hunger or habit, he chose instead to tend to his own spiritual garden. He went to church. He taught Sunday school. He served on occasion as a deacon. He worked in the church kitchen. He served God in his own way, and regardless of my own inability to define a Higher Power beyond the existence of one, I choose to believe that when his life came to an abrupt end three years ago, God said, “Well done.”
He wasn’t a perfect man, but he was a good man, and I miss him every day. Most days, it’s the dull and subtle ache of absence; some days, like the ones around Jan. 27, it’s a knife wound that’s torn open and pulsing with grief again. I still can’t tell you what I believe about an afterlife; the idea that he’s walking streets of gold with his savior is an appealing one, but the whole concept of Heaven and salvation and life after death clouds and confuses what I feel, in my heart and in my spirit, God wants from me:
To focus on this world. Do good in this world, and do it to make this world better, not because the promise of heaven is a carnival prize that I’ll “win” for the actions I undertake to do so. So many people, I think, spend all of their time focusing on the next life that they neglect this one, and treating the afterlife as a “prize” for believing a certain way feels … cheap, almost.
I don’t mean that to sound sacrilegious by any means. Because that’s the other thing about the spiritual journey that recovery has allowed me to undertake: It’s mine. I don’t have to succumb to the pressures of society or the individuals who make it up to believe a certain way. In fact, I find a strange sort of comfort in not knowing, in not living with the panic of the ticking clock of salvation. My spiritual journey is still one of awe and riddles, and I find joy and beauty in it.
Will I see my father again? Do Christians get a separate heaven from folks like me? Will I reach the end of my life and have a literal come-to-Jesus moment that makes me realize the error of my ways?
I have no idea. And I’m OK with having no idea. The spiritual solace I feel comes from the human journey I share with all of you, and the signs and signifiers that the ones I love, like my father, live within me and around me. The wonders of those mysteries, the connections with those who walk beside me and have slipped over the horizon, the staggering beauty of life … those are the things that sustain my soul, and even in the face of that muted grief, I’m so very, very grateful.
