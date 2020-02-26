It’s been a couple of years since Jeff Barbra and Sarah Pirkle released their last record, the “Sweet Creation” EP, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been idle.
The husband-and-wife duo — whose first record, “Dog Years,” came out two decades ago — are still an active part of Blount County’s music and culture scene. Pirkle continues to teach fiddle lessons, and Barbra is on the board of the directors of the Blount County Community Action Agency. They both advocate for various social causes (and the occasional political one — Barbra ran for Blount County Commission in 2018 and is still active with the county’s Democrats), and on Wednesday, they’re urging friends and music fans to show up to Bluetick Tavern (formerly Barley’s Maryville) to help out one of those:
Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels, which provides hundreds of meals a week to lower- and fixed-income residents of Blount County, some of whom rely on the service as their only source of nutrition on a daily basis. The Bluetick soiree is part of the weekly “Behind the Barn” live radio show, which Barbra and Pirkle host every Wednesday evening on local radio station WFIV-FM. Wednesday’s featured performers will be The Coal Men, led by Dave Coleman of Nashville.
“Dave’s probably one of the most talented, all-around guys you’ll ever find,” Jeff told me recently. “He’s got a great set of ears, he’s a great musician, a great songwriter, a great producer, a great engineer … and as humble as it can possibly get. He’s just a great human being, and when you meet somebody like that, you instantly click. We became immediate friends, so we’re really excited to get him to come over from Nashville and play for this. Plus, The Coal Men rock.”
Coleman recorded “Sweet Creation” for Barbra and Pirkle, and ever since, the trio have collaborated on songs now and then. The Coal Men last released “Pushed to the Side” in 2016, a languid collection of R&B, folk, blues and rock ‘n’ roll laid over a country music foundation, and along the way, the band has gained accolades from musicians like Todd Snider and Audley Freed.
For Barbra, however, music isn’t the only creative endeavor on his plate these days. He’s been a songwriter for a quarter-century now, but a couple of years ago, he started getting the bug to write something with more meat on its bones — something he credits to yours truly. In discussing the merits of singer-songwriter Chris Knight, the Kentuckian whose songs are lean and raw and authentic, I recommended Jeff check out Larry Brown, the late Mississippi novelist and short story writer who was as fine a Southern author as I’ve ever read.
He did, and that got the wheels turning.
“I started reading him, and I really dug how he writes things. It really sucked me in, because it was kind of the way I write,” Jeff said. “That kicked me in gear, and I thought, ‘Well, why not?’ So I wrote (a short story), and Sarah liked it — and she’s way smarter than I am, so I trust her opinion on everything, because she’s never going to filter the truth, and I’m always going to get an honest opinion from her.”
He also sent one to R.B. Morris, the acclaimed poet, playwright and singer-songwriter from Knoxville who was once that city’s official poet laureate. He expressed his affinity as well, and so with some trepidation, Jeff decided to put it up as an e-book on Amazon. He’s got two up there now — “Squirrel Hunting with Pappaw” and “The Price of Steak” — and he has two more ready to go, he said.
It’s not burning up bestseller lists, but they’ve both been well-received, he added.
“I’m comfortable in the music realm — I’m not great at it, but I’ve done pretty well with it as a songwriter,” he said. “Putting that first story up there was kind of like putting out my first song. I was really anticipating some people saying, ‘Wow, this sucks,’ but everything’s been positive, man. Plus, they’re a lot alike, in some ways.
“I like to write songs and stories that are short on words. A word weighs a thousand pounds, and when you’re describing something, it’s important to make every word count. Larry Brown, Chris Knight, R.B. — they all have that in common, and the words they use put you right there where you can smell, touch and feel every little detail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.