At 200 million copies sold, Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” (1859) is the best-selling novel of all time. The two cities were the contrasting worlds of London and Paris in the 1790s. Paris was in the chaotic grip of the French Revolution, while London prospered in the ordered realm of parliamentary democracy. The protagonists of the novel, however, had to navigate their perilous paths in the polar opposite settings of democratic order versus revolutionary violence. The opening sentence plunged its readers right into the novel’s ghastly rapids — which I quote in part:
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, ...”
It is no stretch to observe that contemporary politics in the United States is also in the clutches of a tale of two cities — between two parties, Republicans and Democrats, and between conservatives and liberals. The recent event that has brought this double vision to its sharpest focus is the impeachment of President Trump by the House of Representatives, but acquittal by the Senate of “treason, bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors.” These two actions were enacted on almost strictly partisan lines — impeachment by the Democratic House and acquittal by the Republican Senate, America’s two cities.
To Republicans and conservatives, Trump’s acquittal allows the country to be reminded of the good times we are enjoying in our economy. They feel the Senate showed wisdom for the future in denying the House the precedent of lowering the bar for standards of impeachment beneath the commitment of a crime. They hope this will usher in a new epoch of belief in the restraints of the Constitution set forth in three equal branches of government that can then restore our political system to light and hope.
To Democrats and liberals, on the other hand, the acquittal of President Trump has imperiled our republic by failing to remove an unstable and dangerous man from the presidency. To them, Trump has birthed the worst of times ever, and brought in a degrading age of foolishness by his Tweets and boorish behavior. That such a man could be elected president in the first place has the Democrats still reeling in incredulity, as they see nothing but darkness and despair in the Era of Trump.
As much as the lightning bolt of Donald Trump has split the vision of our politics, there are other issues that critically divide us. The following are just a few. Abortion separates the Pro Choice voters housed in the Democratic Party from the Pro Life voters rooted in the Republican Party. Similarly, gay marriage has split both the political parties and religious denominations of America. Though both parties want to improve health care, Democrats seek to remake our health care system around a “single payer,” exclusively government delivered system, while Republicans are strident in insisting on retaining a market-based system of health care delivery through private insurance companies. As mass shootings proliferate into schools, malls, and even churches, Democrats want to confiscate as many guns as possible, while Republicans want to hold onto their guns for self-protection as guaranteed by the Second Amendment. The conflicting opinions on these issues have resulted in legislative paralysis. Hence, both parties have taken to the courts to advance their agendas. Unfortunately, this has had the effect of having political qualifications supersede professional ones in the selection of judges.
Today, although we are neither in a Republican Heaven nor in a Democratic Hell, we do live in a Purgatory of political dysfunction. Differences of opinion are innate to all human societies. Democratic institutions, however, are designed to promote nonviolent resolutions to these differences by the social cohesion that is supposed to come from the shared common goals enshrined in the constitutional establishment of these democracies. The touchstone is the public trust that comes from the acceptance of electoral outcomes. Our current crisis arises from the simple refusal of one political party to accept the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump. The sad result is the almost complete break-down of trust between the two political parties.
To climb out of this hole, both parties (and the media) need to remind themselves of the principles, beliefs, practices, and institutions that bind them together. Then, in confronting their continued differences, they should try to understand their adversaries, rather than try to beat them into a pulp, to see where common ground can be found.
A good first step to regain trust between the parties would be for liberals to name at least one thing about conservatives they respect, and for conservatives to do the same for liberals. Please send your own suggestions to my email address: tjlomperis@gmail.com. I’ll use your responses to propose a way out of this mess in my next column.
