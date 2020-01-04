In the world of diplomacy and statecraft, the tools of sanctions, such as embargos and punitive tariffs, are employed when a country can’t persuade another country to do what it wants by diplomatic channels, but shies away from going to war.
For the record, sanctions leading up to full embargoes (or cut-offs) involve a wide range of actions that withhold exports of valued goods to the target country, while tariffs, at various levels, impose punitive costs to imports from that country.
Though all presidents have used these tools, the Trump administration has pursued them with abandon. Currently, Iran, North Korea, Turkey, Russia and Venezuela are subject to various sanctions, while Washington has tariffs in place against China and the OECD (the European Union). So far, the tariffs have worked better than other sanctions.
In his classic text, “Economic Statecraft” (1985), Columbia University professor David Baldwin concluded that the use of these tools is not always successful. To be successful, sanctions should be used to achieve specific political goals, and not be imposed too broadly. Still, he pointed out, the results of even targeted sanctions are hard to predict, often become complicated, and can even lead to the opposite effect of what is intended.
The classic case of this opposite effect is the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that pulled the United States into World War II. Before this, Washington long had been upset with the Japanese invasion of China in 1937, and, using diplomacy, tried to get Japan to withdraw from China. Instead, in July 1941, Japan extended its aggression by launching a campaign to occupy French-Indochina (modern Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos). What triggered America’s imposing sanctions on July 26, 1941, was the Japanese seizure of the Vietnamese port of Cam Ranh Bay two days earlier. (Ironically, this was the same port that handled the American buildup of a half-million U. S. troops in the Vietnam War in the 1960s.)
The sanctions imposed on Japan in 1941 were severe. Washington froze all Japanese financial assets in the U.S., suspended Japanese purchases of American scrap metal (which they used for naval construction), and blocked all American oil exports to Japan. As a result, three-fourths of the volume of Japan’s world trade and 85% of its oil supplies were immediately put at risk. Indeed, the Japanese High Command determined that, with these sanctions, it would only have a year’s supply of oil to carry out its military campaigns.
Rather than do the sensible thing and withdraw from China, Japan launched simultaneous attacks on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, the Philippines, and Indonesia to knock the United States out of the war. It almost succeeded.
In Pearl Harbor alone, much of the American fleet was destroyed, including all its premier battleships. In the Philippines, since all the American aircraft stationed there were lined up wing tip to wing tip on one airfield, nearly the entire American Pacific air force was destroyed. Consequently, these strikes destroyed America’s capacity to defend the Philippines and Indonesia.
Fortunately, during the attacks on Pearl Harbor, all four of the American aircraft carriers stationed there were out to sea, and escaped. At the Pacific Ocean battle of Midway six months later, these carriers inflicted a decisive defeat on the Japanese navy. The fortuitous dispersal of these ships enabled the United States to recover and ultimately defeat Japan in 1945.
Today we face similar dangers of causing opposite effects to our sanctions against Iran and North Korea. Regarding Iran, we have imposed sanctions to get it to accept more stringent safeguards to prevent its building nuclear weapons. Though not as draconian as the sanctions imposed on Japan, the ones imposed on Iran have taken their toll.
In 2019, they caused its economy to decline by 10% and its oil exports to plummet by 70%. In retaliation, last Sept. 14, Iran hurled a barrage of drone strikes into Saudi Arabia, cutting the kingdom’s oil production in half in a bid to cripple the world’s economy. Parenthetically, absent the American energy independence achieved by our fracking oil boom, we would surely be at war with Iran over this “petroleum Pearl Harbor.”
Nevertheless, we now find ourselves engaged in an ominous spiral of tit-for-tat armed exchanges with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.
Meanwhile, in North Korea, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un writhes under targeted American sanctions designed to encourage him into serious negotiations to de-nuclearize the Korean peninsula. In a major speech last November, he laid out the grim costs of American sanctions and vowed to dish out a “Christmas surprise” before 2020, if these sanctions were not lifted — a warning he repeated just after Christmas.
If there is one lesson from history for these two impasses, it is that sanctions intended to bring peace may result in war. Metaphorically speaking, in 2020, we would be advised to keep our aircraft carriers out to sea.
