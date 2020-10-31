In two days the election will be over — hopefully. One way or other, we will have a divided government. The House of Representatives will remain firmly in Democratic hands. With the recent appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, it will be a markedly conservative court for the foreseeable future.
It is the Senate and presidency that hang in the balance. Today’s partisan climate guarantees that one of our two parties will be upset by the outcome.
As hard-set as our divisions are, there is a way out of this partisan rancor. In early October, the Rev. Jonathan Jonas, the new minister at Maryville’s First United Methodist Church, gave the best sermon on religion and politics that I have ever heard. He first acknowledged the bitterness that has descended on our politics. But he then warned that we are likely to fail in changing the positions, behavior and motives of our opponents.
What we can change, however, is our own political motives and then our behavior towards our adversaries, thereby doing our part to blow out the stench from our politics. By our example and prayer, we can start a cycle of deescalating tensions.
Centuries ago, the founder of the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther (1483-1546), issued a set of contradictory proclamations that God created lust for marriage, greed for commerce, fear for faith, and love for politics. Regarding the latter, the loving sacrifice of Jesus for our sins on the cross and the gift of salvation in his resurrection should compel Christians in gratitude, in turn, to enter into politics to sow the seeds of love in society. Indeed, Jesus compressed the heart of Christian responsibility as “to love the Lord your God ... and your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12: 30-31). In politics, this love translates into two key words.
The first is tolerance. Tolerance amounts to accepting people as they are, even opponents, and assuming the best about them until proven otherwise “beyond all reasonable doubt.” To do this, one has to separate people from their politics by granting them the benefit of good intentions despite sharp political differences. For conservatives, however mistaken socialism might be, there are good socialists who see it as a way to make a better world. For liberals, however exploitative capitalism might be, there are good capitalists who see it as a way to make a better world. With tolerance, the two sides could share their visions of a better world, and then talk about how they can progress towards this world together.
For representatives of the media, love or tolerance offers this stinging rebuke: What kind of better world are you trying to create by all the “breaking news” and “news alerts” full of unverified accusations that always assume the worst of the hapless victims?
If, however, tolerance is a bridge too far, the second key word of political love is respect. Building mutual respect as the fuel of government was a pivotal goal of our Founding Fathers. James Madison, in particular, was determined to overcome the tyranny that he felt was endemic to simple democratic majorities. Simple majority rule was sure to lead to permanent factions, since, if majorities were all that was required for political business, these majorities would not need to even talk to electoral minorities, leaving minorities feeling shut out and alienated.
The solution was a system that would require majorities to reach out to minorities so that they became an integral part of the process of government. A system that required power sharing between a majority and minority had to be built on mutual respect.
In our own history, two principles have sought to create this. One is the celebrated checks and balances among our three branches of government — the legislative, executive and judicial — that provides each branch some built-in checks on the activities of the other branches. More fine-grained is the second principle of the filibuster in the Senate. Successful legislation must pass in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, but the Senate usually votes last. The filibuster requires a 60-vote threshold (above a simple majority of 51 votes) before the final passage of a bill. The central purpose of this threshold is to necessitate the participation of the minority party in the passage of bills.
The practical effect is to move legislative politics to the middle ground of building coalitions of respect between and across party lines. Stripping the filibuster from the Senate is likely to realize Madison’s fear of a resultant tyranny of the majority.
Whatever the partisan traumas to our current politics, a very encouraging development, and a true blood transfusion of political love, is the founding of the Problem Solvers in January 2017. It is a caucus of 48 members of the House of Representatives (equally divided between Republicans and Democrats) that is committed to bipartisan legislation. In so doing, they are following the precept of Otto von Bismarck, 19th century Germany’s Iron Chancellor, that “politics is the art of letting someone else have your way.”
May we all sow the seeds of love in our relationships and work together to build a better world.
