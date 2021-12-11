As the saying goes: Armies are always fighting their last wars. Before “my” war in Vietnam, the war in Korea (1950-1953) introduced American soldiers to night fighting. During my combat training, drill instructors for night fighting exercises warned us of the danger of the pink elephant. In the dark, even the smallest snapping of a twig could spook us with the worst imaginings. If we could not learn to embrace the dark — and come to know it — our fears could overwhelm us with a trampling herd of pink elephants.
As America contemplates the danger of conflict with China, the darkness of our ignorance of what we are truly facing in China is turning the Forbidden Kingdom into a pink elephant. The danger of a pink elephant is that it causes everyone to panic who thinks they see one. But pink elephants are not real—and China is no pink elephant.
To be sure, China has real strengths that do pose threats to the United States. Its economy has been the fastest growing in history. Though I disagree, there are economists who predict that China will surpass the United States by 2030. Further, China’s military is the fastest growing in the world and, by some metrics, is surpassing that of the United States. Most disturbing is its new superiority in hypersonic missiles that go so fast current radar cannot provide sufficient warning. Among other threats, these missiles put our aircraft carriers at risk.
However, China suffers from three areas of strategic, long-term weakness. Shedding light on them should dissolve the pink elephants trampling outward from China.
Touted as a strength, the first weakness is the structure of China’s autocratic system itself. China’s extended period of economic growth has produced a society devoted almost exclusively to wealth. Survey after survey shows a Chinese public uninterested in the Marxism of its government. Take this wealth away, and there is nothing left for the regime to fall back on. And China’s growth is slowing.
What makes this worse is that China’s current leader, Xi Jinping, wants to revive the ideological fervor of the revered Mao Zedong. The twin features of China under Mao from 1949 to 1976 were ideological purity and economic disaster. The fact that Xi Jinping seems to have secured his position for life is an ill omen for the future of the Chinese economy.
The second strategic weakness is that China is swimming against a rising tide of democracy in Asia. Professor Bruce Russett of Yale has developed a set of standards for defining democratic governance. The following Asian countries meet his standards: India, Sri Lanka, Bangla Desh, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Indeed, there are more people living under democracy in Asia than in any other continent. Put bluntly, China’s authoritarian system of government is not the future of Asia.
In truth, because of Taiwan’s vibrant democracy, mainland China has little inclination to take over the island nation. Taiwan’s major party, the Guomindang, was the nationalist party that fought the Communists in China in a vicious thirty-year civil war (1920-1949). It withdrew to Taiwan because the party originated in nearby mainland Canton, and its main source of strength was in across-the-straits Southeast China, where it maintains extensive contacts still today. Any absorption of democratic Taiwan carries a danger to the regime of the Guomindang igniting a democratic revolution in mainland China itself.
The third strategic weakness, strangely, may turn into a strength—but one spelling a different China. Unnoticed by the global media, atheist communist China is being overwhelmed by a religious revival on several fronts. There are the rebellious Uyghurs of Sinjiang Province in the West and the resistant Buddhists of Tibet. In China’s heartland, the country’s dominant Buddhists and Confucianists are experiencing new spiritual growth, numbering about 300 million adherents. Out of this growth has come the Falun Gong, a movement conducting passive resistance to the communist regime.
On top of this is the explosive growth of Christianity in China. From the official regime- recognized church of 20 million members, an unofficial “house church” movement of mostly evangelical Protestants has mushroomed to numbers between 100 and 150 million members. Sparked by a network of “English language teachers” from America passing out Bibles by the millions supposedly just to learn English, the Holy Spirit did the rest.
Speaking of numbers, in 2019 the Communist Party of China had 95 million members. This means, in China, there are more Christians than Communists. Indeed, Chinese Christians number the third largest in the world, behind the United States and Brazil. By 2030, given the sad state of decline in American church membership, I am confident that the Chinese Christian community will be the largest on earth. This will not be the end of the world and might just usher in a new beginning of “peace on earth, good will to men” and women predicted by the birth of Christ two thousand years ago.
