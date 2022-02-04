Heading into the 2022 midterm elections, our two political parties are shouting at each other across a deepening chasm. It is hard to pinpoint where it began, or who started it; but clearly both parties are to blame. It is a sad litany of a crescendo of vicious accusations, personal insults, malicious congressional hearings, and outright assaults on constitutional government. The result has been a break-down of trust between the parties that is clogging up our system of governance.
Even a partial list of these misdeeds is dismaying. To start with the Supreme Court, it is supposed to be a politically neutral body ruling on the constitutionality of the actions of the congressional and executive branches of government. The more it becomes partisan, the more its legitimacy is undermined and its rulings, mistrusted. The start of this decline probably started with the blocking of the nomination to the Supreme Court in 1987 of the eminent constitutional scholar Robert Bork. In fairness, Bork’s conservative views were extreme. This was followed by the sordid Clarence Thomas nomination hearing in 1991. Though Thomas was confirmed, the questioning by then Sen. Joe Biden of Anita Hill, a witness, was demeaning. Further, the fact that the Supreme Court had to intervene to settle the 2000 presidential election put it in an inescapable partisan position that has hurt the perception of its neutrality.
In more recent times, Democrats have a legitimate beef that in 2016 the Senate Republican Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, refused to even consider the nomination to the court of Merrick Garland by President Obama. Republicans, on the other hand, have a right to be outraged by the vicious character assassination of Brett Kavanaugh in his confirmation hearings in 2018. Finally, the Senate Democratic Minority leader, Chuck Schumer, was completely out of line in 2020 by publicly threatening Justice Kavanaugh on the steps of the Supreme Court.
Most of the explosions that have been digging out this chasm, however, have been over the presidency. Ending a long tradition of presidents promoting legislation that had bipartisan support, Presidents Obama (2008-2016), Trump (2016-2020), and Biden (2020-present) have pushed their legislative agendas largely without bipartisan support. As a result, legislators in both houses are coming to see each other as enemies rather than colleagues.
This enmity has culminated in titanic struggles over the presidency itself. In truth, Democrats never really accepted Donald Trump’s election to the White House in 2016. Instead, to bring him down, they launched endless hearings and investigations that took up Trump’s entire term of office that ultimately proved fruitless — except to deeply polarize the country.
Donald Trump, in turn, did not accept his defeat by Joe Biden in 2020. However deep the frustrations that Trump supporters harbored over his treatment, the events of Jan. 6 to overturn the election — whether one calls them a peaceful protest or an attempted insurrection — were completely unacceptable.
This deteriorating spiral of alienation has the two parties glaring at each other across a divisive chasm with venom. There are Republicans who genuinely believe that Democrats are demonic. And there are Democrats who honestly don’t think the Republicans have a right to exist. As a reminder, a one-party state, even if elected, is not a democracy. It is a dictatorship.
So, are there no moderate voices to bridge this partisan chasm? My sister Sue is an avid reader. She sent me Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert’s Stumbling on Happiness (2007). In it, Gilbert remarks that our greatest errors in perception come from what we do not see, not from what we do see. What we see, or hear, from our enflamed media is endless poison.
What we do not see — about which the general public is mostly unaware — are the strong voices of moderation from the No Labels Caucus in the Senate and the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives.
No Labels was founded by Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman in 2010 in response to the passage of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act without a single Republican vote. It boasts a bipartisan membership of about 12 senators, including Democrts Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. The Problem Solvers was founded in 2017 after President Trump’s Tax Act was passed without Democratic support. It has 58 members evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Most recently, these caucuses were critical to the passage of the infrastructure bill.
The goal of both groups is to ensure that all major pieces of legislation are passed with bipartisan support. In so doing, Congressional enemies can become colleagues again, and our democracy revitalized by bridging the chasm with moderate voices.
