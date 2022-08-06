There comes a time when one should pass the torch—and retire. As a college professor, that time came for me about eight years ago. At the time, I was in a comfortable place in my political science department. I had become part of the furniture. To the students, I was a known commodity, so it was easy to sign up for my classes. The department was thriving, and we had hired new faculty. What I didn’t immediately recognize was that these “newbies” were having trouble attracting students into their classes.
The plain truth was that we senior faculty were stunting the department’s growth. Also, these young ones were bringing in new ideas about political science to which we elders were a barrier. It was a difficult moment, but it was time to make way for some fresh air. Strange as it is to say, since then, the department is doing just fine without us.
While I am on the subject, there are some national political figures who could do the country a big favor by retiring and passing on the torch to a younger generation of leaders. While these retirements will clearly not instantly end the current partisan nastiness, their continuing prominent presence today provokes the images that fan the flames of division. The graceful retirement of the following group of seven will help these images fade and enable a passing of the torch to fresh breezes of new leadership.
• Donald Trump (76). However much his entire presidency was harassed by a Democratic Party that simply could not accept his election in 2016 and his substantial accomplishments in office, his failure to accept his electoral defeat in 2020 became inexcusable. Further, whatever it was that he was trying to accomplish by his dangerous antics on Jan. 6, he should be barred from holding any public office. To end the era of “middle finger politics,” Donald Trump must be out of view.
• Joe Biden (79). To note the obvious, President Biden is already the oldest President in American history. In his basement campaign of 2020, he ran, and was elected, as a moderate. However, on his very first day in office, he played bait and switch. His inaugural address on the morning of January 21st, 2021, was a moving plea for national unity. That very afternoon he signed a series of progressive Executive Agreements, including the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. His subsequent historically low approval ratings stem from this betrayal and continued promotion of progressive causes. More generally, an increasingly large share of the electorate simply do not feel that he is up to the job. He should gracefully retire so that we can thank him for his service.
• Bernie Sanders (80). As a progressive, Bernie has run for the presidency twice calling for revolution. So have others, but in his case, it was not just rhetoric. With the violence from the Right from the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and on the Left from Antifa and the burning of federal buildings in Portland, revolution as a slogan has no place in current American politics.
• Hillary Clinton (74). As Hillary tests the waters for a third run for the White House, she should think better of it. There is just too much baggage tarnishing the Clintons. The Democratic Party has other more capable female candidates for the presidency.
• Charles Schumer (71). For the Democrats, Schumer, as the Senate Majority Leader, has served his party well on the Senate floor. However, the deranged shaking of his fist on the steps of the Supreme Court threatening Justice Kavanaugh has no place in American politics.
• Nancy Pelosi (82). Like Senator Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, has been a shrewd chair of the Democratic Caucus. Again, however, when she ripped up the text of President Trump’s last State of the Union Address in 2020 in front of a national television audience, her disrespect ripped the very fabric of our union.
• Mitch McConnell, 80. As Minority Leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell’s skillful handling of his GOP caucus has earned him the title of one of the most influential figures in American politics. Still, his refusal to let the Senate consider then President Obama’s nomination for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, only served to set up the rancorous confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh by legitimately angered Democrats.
Taken together, this group of seven has an average age of 77, twelve years above the normal retirement age. Interestingly, by contrast, the average age of the nine justices on the current Supreme Court is 61. Should these seven have the grace to pass on the torch to a new generation, although partisan rhetoric may not automatically disappear, their old images will ultimately fade so that new breezes of fresh ideas — and cooperation — can rejuvenate our politics.
