In his major speech capping off his recent visit to Poland, U.S. President Joe Biden, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin, lashed out, “My God, this man cannot remain in power.” His White House staff promptly tried to walk back the outburst, but Biden defended his statement as an expression of his moral outrage at Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
I am of the strong opinion that Biden’s outburst must be the irrevocable policy of the world community. More than just a set of miscalculations, Putin’s wanton and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine threatens the very fabric of the international system established after World War II in two pivotal respects.
First, Putin has violated the core principle of international stability: the inviolable sovereignty and independence of all nation-states. His invasion of the sovereign nation-state of Ukraine, if rewarded even in part, will bring back an international disorder of imperialism in which, in the words of the ancient Greek historian Thucydides, “The strong do what they will, and the weak suffer what they must.”
World War II brought an end to the global imperial ambitions of fascist Germany, Italy, and Japan. In establishing a United Nations of independent sovereign nation-states, the other European powers — the British, French, Dutch, and Belgians — gave up most of their empires over a twenty-year period. In gaining independence, their former colonies were granted U.N. membership as fully sovereign nation-states. In so doing, they mostly accepted their colonial boundaries — however arbitrary and even unjustly some may have been drawn.
In this regard, Putin’s claim that Ukraine historically is an integral part of Russia is a history vigorously disputed by the Ukrainians. If Putin is rewarded with even a part of Ukraine by his resort to superior force, it will open a Pandora’s Box on every continent of other forceful attempts to rectify perceived historical wrongs. In brief, diplomacy will be replaced by a return to the chaos of Thucydides’ world of crushing the weak to submit to the aggressions of the strong.
Second, with an admittedly varied degree of success, the international system has sought to constrain and minimize the ferocity and destructiveness of war through an adherence to the ethic of the “Just War.” Putin’s invasion has savaged every tenet of this doctrine in ways not seen since World War II.
The tradition of the Just War’s most famous proponent was the fifth century’s Roman Catholic theologian Saint Augustine. It should be noted that Islam and Judaism also subscribe to the principles of the Just War ethic. Its two main tenets are jus ad bello and jus in bellum.
Jus ad bello means just cause. Thus, a just war is one that is defensive in purpose. For Saint Augustine, it was to preserve the Catholic faith and more currently it is to preserve the independence of nation-states. Further, a just war must be declared by legitimate authority, and then only as a last resort. Jus in bellum refers to just conduct. The two general principles of conduct are discriminate as to targets and proportionate as to means. The former requires warfighting to be confined to combatants, leaving non-combatant civilians spared from the violence of war. The latter calls for the use of only those weapons needed for defense and prohibits employing weaponry that causes grave and unnecessary suffering.
By invading Ukraine, Putin has violated every principle of the just war ethic. Regarding just cause, there is absolutely nothing defensive about Putin’s war, and it certainly is no last resort. In fact, some question whether Vladimir Putin’s political authority in Russia itself is legitimate based on his actions in office even before this invasion. It is the Russian conduct of the war, however, where Putin’s behavior is most egregious. His targeting has levelled entire cities with his heavy artillery and cruise missiles, and there are far too numerous reports of Russian soldiers gunning down civilians in city streets. Further, there is simply no proportion to the unanswerable strikes by Russian cruise missiles, coastal bombardments by Russian naval vessels, or the heavy artillery barrages of Ukrainian cities. All of this has brought unnecessary — nay horrifying — suffering to the civilian population of Ukraine.
In truth, Putin’s unjust war should be understood as nothing other than pure evil. Moreover, his behavior is eminently comparable to the destruction wrought by Germany’s Adolf Hitler and Japan’s Admiral Tojo in World War II. As took place after World War II, there must be a war crimes tribunal for Putin and his generals.
Certainly, the crippling economic sanctions levied on Russia and the opening of a flow of weapons to Ukraine by the United States and its NATO allies are all to the good. On the ground, however, much more needs to be done than “fighting to the last Ukrainian.”
