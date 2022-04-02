When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, he expected the country to fall in a matter of days. It was to be a Russian version of “shock and awe.” Instead, more than a month later, the invasion has stalled. For all the murderous firepower employed by the Russians, they have already lost 20% of both their troops and equipment.
This morass has arisen from a set of disastrous miscalculations by Putin that has triggered Russia’s worst nightmare.
First, Putin assumed he would get a free pass in Ukraine from a divided and distracted West. NATO seemed all but dead with France, Britain, and Germany at odds with each other and their economies hostage to Russian energy supplies. As for the United States, with its precipitous and cowardly withdrawal from Afghanistan and divisive domestic politics, Putin was sure America was too distracted, and lacked the will, to care about Ukraine.
But the scale of the invasion and the indiscriminate shelling of cities and civilians, not seen since World War II, galvanized the West. NATO and the United States came together to orchestrate harsh economic sanctions on Russia and rapidly dispatch lethal weapons to Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. These twin measures have crippled the Russian economy and provided the Ukrainian military the wherewithal to blunt Putin’s barbaric attack.
Second, the stunning Ukrainian rebuff of Russia’s invasion has been an inspiration to the world. The Ukrainians, however, have been preparing. They gained combat experience from fighting the Russians in Eastern Ukraine for eight years. Also, during this time, the American Green Berets trained the Ukrainians in flexible tactics and rapid all-terrain movements with lighter units able to counter the heavier and slower Russian formations. With Western-supplied weaponry and a high level of motivation and courage, the Ukrainians have performed like the Israelis in the Middle East. An immeasurable bonus for the Ukrainians is the inspirational and courageous leadership of Ukrainian President Zelensky from his bunker in Kyiv and his Zoom addresses around the world.
Putin’s third miscalculation is a bitter pill: the surprising incompetence of his own military.
The American “shock and awe” attack that Putin sought to emulate comes from the integrated battlefield maneuvers of the combined arms of infantry, armor, artillery, and air support units that rapidly flood over an enemy. Only three modern armies have employed this: the Americans, British, and Israelis. In Ukraine, not the Russians. Indeed, the Russians have repeated the same mistakes they made during their unsuccessful war in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In Afghanistan, and in Ukraine, Russia’s too heavy tanks and armored vehicles forced them to confine their movements to concrete roads in large, vulnerable convoys. The Russians also have employed lightly armed paratroopers to attack hardened Ukrainian positions at airports with catastrophic results. Moreover, due to poor logistical planning, Russian forces have run out of food for their troops and gas for their tanks.
These three miscalculations have left Russia stumbling into its worst nightmare: awakening the slumbering giant of Germany. During the Cold War, NATO devised the “layer cake defense” of Germany for its deterrence of the Soviet Union. In this cake, German forces were layered in among the forces of other countries in the alliance. NATO devised this as an in-depth bulwark against a Soviet attack. Interestingly, the Soviets viewed it differently. They observed that this defense had the effect of freezing German military forces in place, thereby blocking them from any offensive repetition of a World War II German blitzkrieg into Russia. Unwittingly, then, NATO served as the best security guarantee for the Soviets from this nightmare.
The proof of this pudding was revealed at the end of the Cold War when Russia withdrew its 500,000 troops from East Germany. The United States then offered to withdraw its 300,000 troops from West Germany. Aghast, Russia pleaded with Washington to leave at least 100,000 troops in West Germany as a continued security against a German invasion.
In his tenure as president of Russia, Putin has relied on taming the German giant with natural gas pipelines. But Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has thoroughly aroused German hostility. German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz has denounced this invasion and has called for his Western partners to firmly resist it. He has pledged to immediately increase German defense spending by $100 billion. This will put Germany’s defense budget at two and half times that of Russia’s. Germany can well afford to outspend Russia well into the future. Currently, Germany’s $4 trillion GDP dwarfs Russia’s $1.5 trillion GDP.
By stirring the pot in Ukraine, Putin has reawakened the Russian nightmare of German panzers blitzing across the Russian steppes. More than a nightmare, no matter the outcome, Putin’s unwarranted invasion of Ukraine has destroyed the standing of Russia in the world for a long time to come.
