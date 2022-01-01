All in all, 2021 was not a good year. The entire world continued to be cursed by the COVID pandemic. The light at the end of this tunnel has dimmed.
With this as a backdrop, in the United States two events shattered our national self-confidence. On Jan. 6, President Trump tried to stall his electoral defeat by ordering Vice President Pence not to certify the election results to the Congress. Though the vice president courageously refused, Trump supporters launched a protest that turned into an unprecedented assault on the Capitol itself. Then at the end of August and early September the Islamic radical Taliban swept into power in Afghanistan with President Biden literally doing almost nothing to stop it. This humiliation now endangers American credibility in deterring enemies and reassuring allies over the looming dangers in the Ukraine, Iran, and Taiwan.
The Preamble to our Constitution proclaims that one of its purposes is to “insure domestic tranquility.” Of this, 2021 has been a poor illustration. Clearly, our government needs to be rebalanced. In so doing, this document has one flaw that needs to be righted.
The framers of our Constitution — men like James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin — were products of the Enlightenment. They were well-versed in the eighteenth-century treatises of John Locke, Montesquieu, and Rosseau on government. But the soul of the Enlightenment lay in the revival of the practical and analytical thinking of ancient Rome and Greece, and more particularly in the intellectual giants of Plato (427-346 BC) and Aristotle (384-322 BC) who grounded the world views of our constitutional framers.
Both men were proud citizens of democratic Athens. Plato, however, had an organic view of the state in which governments underwent a natural evolution of birth, maturity and death. Democracies, he believed, would inevitably succumb to either demagoguery and dictatorship or paralysis and incompetent leadership. I leave it to the imagination of my readers to find contemporary examples.
Ever the practical one, Aristotle insisted that democratic government could be durable if it were economically grounded in a middle class and politically governed by a mixed constitution. A middle-class society would consist of a mix of traders, farmers, artisans, soldiers, and educators all with varied interests but with an over-arching belief in the common benefit of mutual prosperity. This prosperity would be assured by the political stability that came from a mixed constitution of a democratically elected popular assembly checked by an upper chamber of propertied aristocrats. This political mixture permitted an expression of the popular will of the people for the understanding of the aristocracy while providing for the upper chamber’s tempering these popular passions with a longer-range view of society’s welfare. To Aristotle, this economic and political combination would produce a polity, whose signal feature was a politics of moderation.
Indeed, “Aristotle’s middle” was precisely what our constitutional framers sought to establish in America. In this pursuit, their Constitution contained a flaw. It makes no provision for, or regulation of, political parties. Over time, the sad result has been the abandonment of this middle ground to a migration of politics to the extremes of left and right.
Two remedies can help recapture Aristotle’s middle in America. The first focuses on presidential primaries. Today, 27 states have either closed primaries or caucuses. In these, only party members can participate in the selection of its nominee. Over the past 50 years, the American electorate has roughly divided into one-third Democrats, one-third Republicans, and one-third Independents. This means that Independents, who occupy the moderate middle, have no voice in the selection of candidates for national elections. This leaves the two parties free to select their candidates based on their partisan agendas, while Independents, voiceless, are stuck with having to vote only on the choices emanating from these partisan primaries.
Allowing Independents in each state to vote in one party primary would force both parties to move more to Aristotle’s middle in the selection of their standard-bearer because of the more moderate influence of Independents.
The second focus is gerrymandering, the practice of drawing congressional district boundaries to the maximum benefit of the party in power. By constitutional mandate, America’s 435 House of Representative districts must be redrawn after every decennial census. As each party has sought to solidify its hold on the size of its state delegations, serious distortions have become legendary. In Maryland, for example, 35 percent of its electorate is Republican, yet seven of its eight seats are held by Democrats. The more this happens, the less competitive these districts become, and the less congressional campaigns need real debate and fresh ideas. Instead, representatives from “safe” seats are free to articulate wildly extremist views without local challenge. The situation is getting worse. Just before the 2010 census, there were 100 competitive seats. In 2016, after redistricting, only 40 of the 435 seats were competitive.
Taking a 10-year average of party memberships in each state and requiring congressional districts to reflect these averages would produce more competitive districts, more real and practical political conversation, and help to recapture Aristotle’ middle for America.
Let us dedicate 2022 to rebalancing our politics to achieve the “tranquility” envisioned by our Constitution.
