As we enter another presidential campaign season, we confront a grave mismatch between domestic and international politics. Domestic politics always dominate these campaigns, but more consequential are the international ones that have morphed into storm clouds of foreign dangers.
For at least three reasons, the 2024 campaign should pivot to focus on these dangers. First, in addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, whoever is president from 2025 to 2029 will have to confront the ominous prospect of further wars in the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and the Taiwan Straits. Second, in facing these conflicts, America’s system of government gives the presidency a freer hand in foreign affairs than in domestic politics. Consequently, our country turns to the president to articulate and carry out our foreign policy. So, the foreign policy positions of presidential candidates should be carefully scrutinized by voters. Finally, beyond the natural partisanship to domestic politics, a country’s foreign policy must be that of the entire country so that its commitments can be trusted by allies and respected by foes. This requires presidential aspirants to articulate a foreign policy reflective of interests and values held in common. To provide a steadying hand to the chaotic storms of global politics, the United States must rise above its partisan domestic politics and be a rock of stability to other states buffered by these storms.
These global conflicts confront us with challenges that threaten our very survival. Voters should insist that our 2024 presidential candidates explain in detail how they would respond to these conflicts. Moreover, these responses need to be woven into an over-arching foreign policy for achieving and sustaining a more peaceful and democratic world order.
The war in Ukraine is not just a storm cloud, but a torrential rain of death on the scale of World War II. Its reverberations ripple far beyond Ukraine. As impressive as the unity of the NATO alliance has been, the United States has been the key to Ukraine’s military success. America’s military assistance to Ukraine is greater than that of all the European countries combined. Still, the challenge is that the Russians are counting on the unity of Western nations fraying. Putin believes that the West’s fear of uncontrolled escalation coupled with the more general innate lack of staying power to democracies, gives Russia the superior determination of its dictatorship the upper hand. Indeed, as the war escalates, Sergei Ryakov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, has recently warned that “we are on the verge of direct conflict between the U.S. and Russia.” The issue is this: Should Russia win, it will just fuel its appetite for further conquests. Should it start to lose, and very badly, Russia may well resort to nuclear weapons. All presidential candidates need to present a strategy for managing this dilemma.
In addition to Ukraine, the storm clouds of the potential use of nuclear weapons hang over the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula. Since the break-down of the nuclear agreement with Iran to restrain its nuclear program, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agency responsible for monitoring compliance with this agreement, has announced that Iran has assembled enough fissile materials to make at least three nuclear bombs. Should the United States not do anything about this, Israel surely will — which will likely trigger a major war in the region. America may stay clear of such a war — unless the survival of Israel is at stake. If so, this conflict will become another Ukraine, but with American boots on the ground. There can be no silence on this issue in 2024.
Meanwhile, North Korea has been a nuclear power for some time, but until recently has lacked the capability to launch any of its weapons to the United States homeland. But that has changed with its test firing of long-range missiles in the past year. America still has the capability to prevent such an attack, but it will require a full deployment of intelligence assets and constant monitoring of the intentions of North Korea’s dictator.
The biggest storm cloud of danger lies over the island of Taiwan. China has long insisted that the island is part of “One China.” But President Biden has said several times that America would intervene militarily if China tried to “reunite” Taiwan by force. This, of course, has infuriated China. American military leaders are now warning that a major war looms. In an internal memo leaked to the press, Air Force General Michael Minihan instructed his troops to train for a war with China by 2025. In testimony to Congress in 2021, Admiral Phil Davis warned that a war with China was likely by 2027.
To flesh this out, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (a Washington think tank) recently published a scenario of a war over Taiwan. Though the U.S. would win, it would be at an enormous cost: Taiwan would be destroyed, as would China’s entire Navy. But the U.S. would lose most of its Pacific Fleet at a cost of 10,000 combat deaths. Even worse, if the U.S. does not defend Taiwan, virtually all Asian nations would shift their alliance to the prevailing winds of China.
Taking these storm clouds together, the United States holds the key to global stability, but doing this will require strong and wise leadership. Voters must press presidential candidates to address these foreign storm clouds, then cast their votes — and pray.
