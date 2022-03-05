On July 6, 1989, Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev delivered his “Common European Home” dream speech before the Council of Europe meeting in Strasbourg, France. In it he called for an end to the divided Europe of the Cold War between the Western NATO alliance and the Soviet-sponsored Warsaw Pact. Instead, he dreamed of a “common European home” from the Ural Mountains of Russia to the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of France where the sovereign independence of each state would be respected and free to follow their own destinies. He also insisted that the United States and Canada across the Atlantic were an integral part of this cultural and political home.
Two years later, the Soviet Union dissolved, and former Soviet Republics such as Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Georgia became independent nations while the countries of the former Warsaw Pact — Poland, the Baltic states, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria — joined NATO.
What was Gorbachev’s dream became the nightmare of the current Russian president Vladimir Putin. Indeed, he regards the dissolution of the Soviet Union as the greatest “geopolitical tragedy” of the 20th century. This “tragedy” grew to become an obsession for Putin. On July 12, 2021, he published his rambling 7,000-word essay, “On the Historical Unity of Russia and Ukraine.” In essence, he maintained that the people of Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus share a common history as descendants of the Slavic Rus nation, language, and culture. Putin went on to insist that this unity, then, did not permit Ukrainian independence.
Whatever this early history, the turbulent history of the twentieth century portrays a sharply different course from Putin’s narrative. It is a story of the Ukrainian aspiration for freedom and Russia’s brutal repression of it. In 1917, the newly communist regime in Russia negotiated the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk with Germany in which in exchange for surrender, the Russians cynically gave independence to Ukraine. However, when the war ended, the 1919 Treaty of Versailles gave Ukraine back to Russia.
After the war, Russia descended into a civil war between the Communists (Red Russians) and the non-Communists (White Russians). The Ukrainians fought with the Whites, but the war ended in 1920 with a Red victory. The Ukrainians, nevertheless, spent the 1920s fighting for independence. By 1932, the Soviet dictator, Josef Stalin, lost patience and unleashed on Ukraine the Holodomor, which translates as “the terror famine.” As many as six million Ukrainians died in a year.
Not surprisingly, the Ukrainians jumped at the chance for independence in 1991. During the Cold War, Ukraine hosted many of the Soviet Union’s defense industries and installations. When the Soviet Union dissolved, it was in possession of 1,800 Soviet strategic nuclear weapons. In the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, Ukraine agreed to return all these weapons to Russia in exchange for guarantees from Russia, Great Britain, and the United States that Ukraine’s security and territorial integrity would be respected. But Putin repudiated this agreement again and again. In 2010 his forces attacked Eastern Ukraine. In 2014 Russia took over the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. And now on February 24th, Putin launched an all-out invasion of the entire country of Ukraine without any credible justification. In fact, this offensive is as outrageous as if the United States, a nation of 330 million people, invaded our friendly neighbor Canada, a nation of 33 million people.
Whatever the security concerns of Russia about Ukraine joining NATO, its outright invasion is a frontal assault on the current post World War II international system of sovereign nation states where disputes are settled by diplomacy and negotiations and where the use of force, particularly against weaker states, is strictly out of bounds. If Russia’s breach against Ukraine goes unchecked, we are in danger of succumbing to a new world disorder of war, conquest, and empire.
Indeed, 2022 recalls the Munich Agreement of 1938, when Hitler promised British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlin that all he wanted was Czechoslovakia, much like Putin is claiming that Ukraine is all he wants. In 1939 Hitler ignored his promise and invaded Poland, triggering World War II. If Putin swallows Ukraine, let us hope that he does not go on to attack Poland, a NATO ally, detonating another world war.
In the meantime, we cannot help but be grief-stricken by the suffering of the Ukrainian people — and in awe of their patriotic courage. I especially commend the bravery and moral example of the Ukrainian President Zelensky.
I encourage the citizens of Blount County to fly the Ukrainian flag in your front yards as an expression of admiration, support — and hope for the redemption and reclamation of Gorbachev’s dream.
