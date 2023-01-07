The year 2022 was dominated by news about Ukraine. On Feb. 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the seemingly helpless country. In his attempted Nazi-like blitzkrieg, Putin expected Ukraine to fall in 72 hours. What he had not counted on was the steely leadership of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the heroic response of “the spirit of Ukraine,” who both were just named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.
Rather than capitulating, Ukrainian forces, aided by quickly arming private citizens, beat back a Russian airborne assault on the capital of Kiev, saved the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, sunk the flagship of Russia’s navy, liberated the southern city of Kherson, and are now attacking Russia’s stronghold positions in Eastern Ukraine.
The year 2022 ended with President Zelenskyy delivering a joint address to both houses of the U.S. Congress on Dec. 21. In his thanks, he acknowledged that Western, and particularly American, military assistance has been critical to Ukrainian successes. He then urged us to do more because the fate of Ukraine holds the key to our future as well. The historian Doris Kearns Goodwin praised Zelenskyy’s address as having the same effect as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s speech to Congress 81 years ago urging America to join Britain in the fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.
Despite the continued strong public American support for Ukraine, there is a small, but vocal, sector of opinion arguing that it is not in our national interest to risk a nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine and that we have let sympathetic emotional reactions pull us into a dangerous overcommitment to what is allegedly just a local conflict. The nature of the war in Ukraine, however, raises the stakes much higher to a set of principles and values that directly affects America’s strategic position in the world, and even the core of who we are in our national soul. Indeed, this moral core makes us all Ukrainians.
For one thing, there is the principle of honoring our commitments. After the debacle in Afghanistan, we can ill-afford another case of going back on our word and still expect any country to be our ally. In the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in exchange for Ukraine giving up its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the primary nuclear weapons states of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia agreed to serve as guarantors of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and free sovereignty. These three countries further pledged not to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states — something that Putin now threatens Ukraine with practically every day.
More serious is the fact that the war in Ukraine is a centerpiece to the goal of Russia and China to overthrow the international system — away from a peaceful rule of law and diplomacy to one of war and conquest. In fact, just before Putin invaded Ukraine, he and China’s President Xi Jinping declared themselves to be “forever friends.” Thus, Zelenskyy reminded America’s congressional leaders on Dec. 21, “The loss of freedom in one nation erodes the freedom of all the rest.”
Finally, to think of the war in Ukraine as not in our interest is offensive when one considers the pure evil of this war. As the Russian émigré journalist, Natan Safranski, has lamented, “In the world of freedom … the primary challenge is finding the moral clarity to see evil.”
In the case of Ukraine, this should not be a problem. In launching an unprovoked invasion against a country whose sovereignty his country had pledged to uphold, in his indiscriminate shelling of civilians in their homes, schools, workplaces and hospitals, and in his massive destruction of economic infrastructure, Vladimir Putin has shown himself to be the devil’s agent.
In orchestrating the American response, President Joe Biden deserves credit for rallying and uniting the NATO alliance in support of Ukraine. He also played the leading role in providing the lethal weapons systems responsible for Ukraine’s success on the battlefield. But this support has been largely reactive and incremental — that is reminiscent of the ineffective graduated escalation policy of President Lyndon Johnson in Vietnam during the 1960s that only prolonged that war and its suffering.
By withholding key weapons systems — like tanks and combat aircraft — we do not want to turn Ukraine into another Vietnam. Ukraine’s true analogy is World War II. In that war, the objective of the Allies was the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan. Thus, today ending the war in Ukraine rests on three unconditional pillars: (1) the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces from the territorial boundaries of Ukraine at the time of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994; (2) the full investigations by international agencies of “crimes against humanity” by both sides; and (3) the payment of the several hundred billion dollars by Russia to Ukraine as reparations to rebuild the unconscionable destruction it has inflicted on that country.
These three unconditional pillars to peace in Ukraine are inseparable from the international order we are pledged to uphold, and the people and country we profess to be. In stepping up and rapidly supplying what President Zelenskyy requires to achieve these three pillars, Ukraine’s peace will be ours.
