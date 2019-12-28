“Owning a handgun doesn’t make you armed any more than owning a guitar makes you a musician.”
Jeff Cooper has been credited for many gun-related aphorisms such as this. Cooper was a U.S. Marine during World War II, gaining the rank of lieutenant colonel during the Korean War.
Based on his personal and battlefield experiences, Cooper developed the modern techniques of combat handgun shooting. He founded the American Pistol Institute (API) in 1976 and the Gunsite Academy in 1999. He is the author of “Principles of Personal Defense”, and other classic books.
Here are Jeff Cooper’s widely revered Four Cardinal Rules of Gun Safety:
1. All guns are always loaded
2. Never let the muzzle cover anything you are not willing to destroy
3. Keep your finger off the trigger till your sights are on the target
4. Identify your target, and what is behind it
For those that love the outdoors, here is some GOOD news, and then some BAD news:
The current approval rating of hunting by adult Americans is the highest it’s been since Responsive Management began monitoring approval rates in 1995. During the past 25 years, overall approval of hunting has steadily grown from 73% to 80. During the same time frame, overall disapproval of hunting has declined even more rapidly from 22% to only 13.
U.S. hunters have dwindled from nearly 17 million in 1980 to just more than 11 million in 2016, according to data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Ninety percent of hunters are male and most are 45 years and older — leading to steeper losses as more participants age out.
Following are a few of the programs available to help you recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and anglers and other “outers.” There are many other mentoring opportunities out there.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s (TWF) Hunting and Fishing Academy provides hands-on instruction in the outdoors to novice hunters and anglers of all ages.
The Academy’s trained, lifelong hunters and anglers lead participants through courses in: Understanding species’ habits, ethical hunting practices, field safety, wildlife conservation principles, and more. Parents and family can be full participants, helping to create a new family tradition.
The TWF has several mentored deer hunts planned on Jan. 10-12. Get more information on all they do at www.tnwf.org.
“Pass It On — Outdoor Mentors” is a non-profit program that matches caring adults with a passion for the outdoors with youngsters that want to learn about it.
Whether it is fishing, camping, hiking, bird watching, archery, hunting, shooting sports, sailing, or any other traditional outdoor activity, Pass It On works to provide opportunities to learn from mentors willing to share their time. Learn more at www.outdoor
“Hunters Connect” is a new YouTube channel and social media platform sponsored by the International Hunter Education Association (IHEA-USA). It is an entertaining and informative destination for all new hunters to further their interests with an abundance of digital media and videos. Go to http://ihea-usa.org.
The “Field To Fork” hunter recruitment program of the Quality Deer Management Association has introduced “Deer Hunting 101”. This is a YouTube series of 17 videos that describes the complete hunting experience, starting with understanding deer behavior, scouting and hunting techniques, hunter ethics, marksmanship, field-dressing, and processing the harvest for food. For more information see www.qdma.com/fieldtofork.
“Let’s Go Hunting” is a hunter recruitment program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation. It uses www.LetsGoHunting.org to encourage experienced hunters and target shooters to mentor youths and adults. From small game and upland birds to big game and waterfowl, hunting offers a priceless bond with the natural world, food for the table and a welcome respite from the world’s daily grind.
“Hunting Buddy Finder” is a website that helps hunters find hunting buddies in their state and other states across the U.S. A one-year subscription is $24, allowing you to post your hunter’s profile and view others. www.huntingbuddyfinder.com.
