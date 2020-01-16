The Blount County Commission gathered Thursday at the courthouse to discuss committee appointments, vote on renaming a section of “The Dragon” and honor a dedicated community member.
With this month’s commission budget committee meeting canceled, the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was slim. Even so, several community members attended.
The evening began with a resolution honoring Melanie Beaty Hickman, a counselor at the Knoxville Vet Center who travels to Blount County to offer therapy to the county’s veterans.
Hickman facilitates group counseling sessions and offers mental health support to partners of veterans. Last year after the deaths of two group therapy participants, Hickman met with the other veterans to assist in their grieving processes, the resolution stated.
Hickman was described as having “positively impacted hundreds of veterans in Blount County,” the resolution stated.
Commissioners reappointed members of the budget committee, solid waste authority, jail inspection committee, industrial development board and health and educational facilities board.
A single new appointment included that of Mike Lewis to the solid waste authority.
The appointment of two commissioners to the agriculture extension committee sparked conversation at last week’s commission workshop.
The agricultural extension committee advises the University of Tennessee Extension program in Blount County. The committee’s responsibilities include budget and employment issues, short- and long-range program planning goals, according to the committee’s web page.
Originally, the agenda called for a vote on the reappointment of Commissioners Nick Bright and Ron French. However, the direction of the vote changed when Commissioner Jeff Jopling nominated Commissioner Steve Mikels to serve on the committee.
After the nomination of Mikels, the commission enacted a roll-call vote, in which commissioners named which two commissioners they chose for the committee.
Commissioners Bright and French won with 16 and 14 votes, respectively.
The meeting concluded with a resolution sponsored by all commissioners to name a part of “The Dragon” after Johnny Bryant, a Maryville veteran who died in Vietnam.
The commission unanimously voted to rename part of U.S. Highway 129 from mile marker 11 to the North Carolina state line the Johnny Leon Bryant Memorial Highway. The resolution now will be sent to the General Assembly in Nashville.
Several of Bryant’s family members and friends attended the meeting and thanked commissioners for the resolution.
“Capt. Bryant was definitely a true hero not just for what he did militarily but what he did as a human being,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said.
