At her historic building in downtown Maryville, Ripley PR Founder and CEO Heather Ripley can be managing a crisis for a client in Kansas City or putting the finishing touches on a marketing campaign for one in Australia.
And she has likely never met either client in person.
This business-to-business public relations agency that was started by this Maryville native in 2013, has reached out to clients all across the U.S.and also globally, offering media relations, social media strategies and trade show planning. The goal with any PR firm is to draw attention to a client with the hopes of adding to their customer base. Geography isn’t part of the equation.
“We haven’t physically met 90% of our clients,” Ripley said. “Most are in the U.S. Most are not in Tennessee. We have a lot of clients out West and also in the Northeast. Our global clients are in places like Israel, Australia, Indonesia and Norway.”
It is unique that no face-to-face takes place, Ripley agrees. She said most businesses or agencies find a local PR firm and start there. “They are finding us because of our specialties.”
Those include automotive and boat parts, manufacturing, plumbing, HVAC and electrical. Ripley spent close to 10 years in marketing, working in New Jersey and Florida after she left Blount County. In 2008, she was able to get one of her clients, Clockwork Home Services, on “Celebrity Apprentice.” The company sold the next year for $183 million.
“Clockwork was where I really got inspired to start my own business,” Ripley said, “because I was around hundreds of business owners.” But, she didn’t want to do that in Florida; she wanted to come home. Her elementary education was at Fairview; she is a William Blount High School graduate.
She did, moving back in 2011. She took a job with a local PR agency, but left there in 2013 to start her own. That was in May of that year. She got her first client in July. A couple of those first ones, including Leon Williams here in this community, are still with her today.
Her experience in the world of marketing and sales started here in her hometown as an employee of Proffitt’s Department Store and its corporate office in Alcoa. Ripley worked there for almost seven years, first as merchandise assistant and then assistant buyer. Part of her duties included writing ad copy for her department. Then she went on to work in New Jersey and Florida before coming back here.
At one point she worked as a freelance writer for a Florida newspaper, honing her writing skills.
As Ripley PR celebrates its 10th anniversary, there are things that remain as they were in the beginning. Ripley said 80% of her clients are still in trades. She has also brought travel and tourism agencies on as clients, and schools. Back in February, Blount County Schools hired Ripley PR to handle its press releases and other communications.
Currently there are 12 full-time employees and a few part-time. Ripley said she hires mostly former journalists with strong writing skills since writing press releases and magazine features is a major task.
Back in 2018, this firm made the decision to add a division, Orange Orchard. Ripley said it sprang from her own love of animals and wanting to come alongside nonprofit organizations and others who help whales and other creatures. She hopes to grow a team devoted solely to this branch of her firm.
“We love helping these small and medium-sized home services business and manufacturers, companies that have been around for 100 years,” Ripley said. “Then we get to be really creative with these animal welfare organizations too.”
The Ellis Avenue location was purchased in 2016. Two of her clients — an architecture and construction company — helped Ripley with the renovations. And while her staff is small, this CEO said it’s always been her goal to treat them like larger companies would. That includes massage days twice each month, comfortable lounge areas and a wellness program. Shortened hours on Friday are popular with staff.
Accolades along the way have shown Ripley PR to be top-notch. In 2021, it was. named by Forbes as a Top PR Agency. The list of 7,000 was ultimately pared down to the top 200 based on customer satisfaction.
In addition, Ripley PR was named by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top 10 franchise PR agency five years in a row. Ripley was a finalist for the Athena Leadership Award in 2020.
While there are lots of females in PR, most PR firms are owned by males, Ripley said. Women make up about 40% of business owners in this country.
There are a couple of positions to fill at this Maryville firm. Ripley is also going to be launching another extension of it, as she did with Orange Orchard.
Balancing work and home life is something many business owners struggle with. For Ripley, taking time for herself means jiu-jitsu classes, biking and swimming, along with daily meditation.
“It’s tough to find that balance when you love what you do and want to do it all the time,” she said.
