There are 11 lemonade stands participating in the Isaiah 117 House Lemonade Stand Challenge to be held on Saturday, July 11 in Blount County. Children and families are asked to set up a lemonade stand with the proceeds going to Isaiah 117 House. The nonprofit is building houses in several East Tennessee communities, including Blount, to serve as safe places for children to go who are in state custody and awaiting placement into foster care.
The lemonade stands will be set up in the following locations for patrons to visit:
Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, 118 Stables Drive, Townsend, from 10 a.m. to noon
TLC Foundation, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville, from 10 a.m. to noon
Valley View Farms Subdivision, 1123 Meadowmist Lane, Maryville, from 10 a.m. to noon
The Shoppes at Homespun, 1410 Sevierville Road, Maryville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Olympia Athletic Club, 398 Olympia Drive, Maryville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tennessee Memorials, 708 Home Ave, Maryville, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cross Creek Subdivision, 2129 Cross Creek Drive, Maryville, 10 a.m. to noon
Lowes, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dandy Lions, 300 E. Church Ave., Maryville, 9 a.m. to noon
Art of Cakes, 1909 Sevierville Road, Maryville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Southern Grace, 312 Tedford St., Maryville, 8-10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.