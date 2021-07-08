It’s medals and memories that five members of the Hudspeth family will cherish about their summer 2021 adventure that had them navigating 12 states in 12 days.
Mark Hudspeth, 54, his sister, Bethany Hudspeth Smith, and her daughter, Khloe Smith, along with Mark and Bethany’s sister, Trena Hudspeth Vann, and her grandson, Tripp Stuard, started on this epic journey June 3 and made their way through Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania (twice), New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and finally Maine. Miles driven totaled roughly 2,500.
But those weren’t the miles that were most important. For Mark, it was a trip he had planned to mark a few more running marathons off his list. He has done marathons all over the world but this New England series was one he had never done in 12 consecutive days. He opted to do half-marathons instead of full marathons on this one; 13.2 miles every day for 12 days is a challenge regardless of how fit you are.
The other four travelers were there to run 5Ks in all 11 different states plus Pennsylvania again. That was a 5K every day. None of them had ever undertaken such a physical challenge.
Trena said the time of year meant the kids could go. Tripp was 7 when they embarked and Khloe, 10. They, like Bethany and Trena, had been along on a few of Mark’s adventures, but nothing like this. It was a challenge they all looked forward to as it inched closer.
Trena said she and Bethany have traveled the world as their brother set and then completed numerous marathon goals. They have generally gone with him to help Mark drive and do other logistical tasks.
“I traveled to China with Mark to do the Great Wall,” she said. One of her favorite U.S. adventures was to Alaska.
This latest trip had a few hiccups along the way. The family was traveling in an RV, but on the last night, the engine caught fire and they had to leave it in New Hampshire.
Luckily, Trena had taken her car and was following the RV, so they still had transportation. But with five people, this crew had to rent a U-Haul to cart their luggage back home to Blount County. That also required Trena to get a hitch installed on her vehicle.
There was one race where it poured rain, but this determined family saw it through to the end.
After each competed race, they all received medals, which means at the end, they had a trunk full. “By the time Tripp was done, the medal was taller than he was,” Trena said. Each medal was fastened to a ribbon.
Mark runs/walks his marathons and half-marathons. Trena and the others do the same for their 5Ks. The kids, she said, run faster and sometimes end up doing more than the required 5K as the double back and run alongside some of the other runners they meet along the way.
This taste of travel also has motivated Trena and her sister to set some goals for themselves — they want to visit all 50 states. Bethany has about 30 marked off and Trena, 27.
The first five states in this 12-state challenge were part of the Independent Series of races, while the second half was the New England series. The Hudspeth family finished up on June 16.
At each stop, Trena and her sister also volunteered to work the food tables set up for the runners. They would work a few hours in the morning, go out on the course and do their 5Ks and then come back and work some more. Many of the races were through state parks.
For Trena, this was the first time she had ever stepped inside these states. She said because they had 12 races in 12 days, there wasn’t time for sightseeing. They did get to sample some awesome seafood, she said.
Mark now has his sights set on becoming a Loony Legend. That requires him to complete a number of race series. If he does so, his name will go on the Loony Legends trailer that was parked at these recent races.
The RV has been repaired and Mark will go retrieve it soon. Bethany and her family have been enjoying some beach time after they got back. Trena said she and Mark will be cruising to Aruba soon.
When Kloe and Tripp return to school in a few weeks, they will have great stories to tell about summer 2021, Trena said. And the medals to prove it.
That this family is a close knit one was definitely a plus on this trek. They own and operate a Christian day care, Kingdom Kare Child Development Center, in Maryville. Bethany is director and Trena works in human resources.
“Bethany and I work together every day at the day care,” Trena said. She said they did work remotely while on the 12-day trip but didn’t let work consume them.
“It went smoothly,” Trena said. “We didn’t do any arguing and we were in pretty tight quarters. We were so tired at the end of the day we just fell asleep.”
It was a good way to see the country and give the kids an experience they won’t soon forget, Trena said.
