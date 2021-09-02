Two world wars and other major conflicts, the Great Depression, destructive storms and a pandemic have pushed the country to the brink, but a tradition spanning 148 years lives on in Greenback.
It’s time, yet again, for the faith community to gather at the National Campground Meeting for the 2021 revivals, which got their start in 1873. This year will mark 148 years of continuous gatherings.
Worshippers will gather starting Sept. 12, through Sept. 16, at the site on King Road in Greenback. Services start each day at 7 p.m. and music will be part of the nightly revival.
Speakers will include the Rev. Jason Sweeton of Christ First Community Church (Sept. 12), followed by the Rev. Mickey Rainwater of Fairview United Methodist Church (Sept. 13), the Rev. Scott Knight of Ball Play Friends (Sept. 14), the Rev. Nick Perkins of Greenback Presbyterian (Sept. 15) and finally, the Rev. Gabe Brown of Providence Baptist Church.
The rural site is where the wooden shed has stood the test of time. It is made of hewed timbers held together by wooden pegs. The roof is metal now but was probably wood at one time in the distant past. Benches have been removed over the years.
Last year as COVID cases rose across the nation and here locally, leadership of this annual meeting made the decision to not go ahead with it in 2020. But, longtime attendees like Bobby Anderson and Jimmy Guider said it didn’t feel right to give up on a tradition that meant so much to so many over the years.
“We definitely made the right decision to go ahead with the meetings last year,” said Guider, the chairman of the National Campground committee. “We had a good revival.”
He’s been coming to this annual event since a neighbor began bringing him as a child. “We didn’t have a car,” he recalled. “Kathleen Long would come by and pick us up.”
These historic meetings initially were started so that families could begin to heal from the divisiveness of the Civil War. Here in East Tennessee, families had soldiers on both sides. Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians and Quakers all came together at the first revival meeting. That continues to this day.
Guider knew if they discontinued the meetings last year, that would have put an end to the continuous streak. That isn’t what weighed on his mind in 2020, however.
“It was more the leading of the Spirit,” he said. “It just kept pressing on my mind.”
There was a good turnout despite COVID fears, this leader said. The event is held outdoors under the stars so attendees can distance themselves.
His memories are still at the forefront each year when it gets time to host the historic event. Guider said the experiences for him played a role in him becoming a preacher. He said he felt called to preach back in 1974. He pastored for many years and now fills in for others.
Guider said his dad attended these camp meetings when he was a boy. Back then, they lasted two weeks. People traveled by wagon and on horseback from outside the area and camped on the grounds.
The meetings were held in August for many years, but after the attacks of Sept, 1, 2001, Guider and some others decided it would be good to set it around that date.
Jason Sweeton will kick off the meetings this year. His first time to experience this was last year. He said the gathering was needed.
“It was a shot in the arm,” Sweeton said. “Churches had been closed for so long. People were anxious to get back.”
This pastor said he did feel the generations that came before as he took in the experience. There are not that many revivals like this going on today, he explained.
“It takes you back to how our forefathers preached,” he said. “The great revival evangelists preached this way, in the open. This takes us back.”
Song leader this year will be Jim Chapman, a member of Foothills Quartet. He had the same role last year and many years ago. As a history buff, Chapman said he will certainly be thinking of those camp meetings long ago as this year’s meetings open.
To be with fellow Christians of different denominations makes it special too, he said.
“We are all born again,” Chapman said. “We will end up at the same place whether or not we are Baptists or Presbyterians or Methodists. We might as well try to get along down here.”
A fixture at almost every camp meeting for more than 60 years is Bobby Anderson, who is 88. He said he can’t remember the last time he was absent. He attended last year and will be here when the bell sounds for 2021.
“I will be there every night,” he said.
The friendships forged at these meetings mean so much to Anderson. He lost his wife, Aileen, back in 2019. She rang the bell with him at the annual gathering in years past.
“I will go for as long as I am able,” he said. “This gets in your blood.”
