The Tennessee Valley Fair Executive Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 fair that was to take place in September in Knoxville. The difficulties in planning caused by COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the decision. There was no way to create a safe and enjoyable fair experience, the committee said. The 2021 fair dates will be Sept. 10-19.
2020 Tennessee Valley Fair will not take place
- From staff reports
